Insecurity: Igbo group condemns anarchy, killings in South-East

Igbo socio-political organisation, Igboekulie, yesterday expressed concern over the current state of insecurity in the Igbo speaking areas of Nigeria, particularly the South-East geopolitical zone, describing it as a ‘steady slide to anarchy.’ The group stated this yesterday in a statement in Lagos. The statement, signed by its President and Secretary General, Prince Ben Onuora and Benjamin Obidiegwu respectively, stated that the events of the past few months do not correctly depict who the Igbo people are. “Ndigbo, lest we forget, are known for peace, hard work, healthy competition, irrepressible can-do spirit, love for education, collective decision taking by umunna, famed apprenticeship scheme, onye aghala nwanne ya, biri ka mbiri, aku ruo ulo, etc.” But regrettably, it seems these time-tested virtues were gradually jettisoning, going by current unpleasant developments. “In replacement, we are now experiencing arson, kidnapping, invasion by murderous herdsmen, online abuses, corruption, poor political, traditional and spiritual leadership, gruesome extra judicial killings by and of security personnel and now, ‘unknown gunmen.’
