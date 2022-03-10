Insecurity: IGP charges personnel to live up to expectation

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has charged officers and men of the force to live up to expectation in crime fighting across the country. The police boss said this while responding to questions from journalists on the state of insecurity in the country when he came to inspect Police Cooperatives project through Private Public Partnership in Lagos yesterday. He said the management of the Force was not oblivion of security challenges in the country and are seriously working on it. The IGP said the issue of insecurity in Niger State is of concern to the force, “but we are on top of the situation.

We are on it and we are doing everything possible to address the issue and I have charged them to live up to expectation and they should be committed to their job.” He also, promised that the welfare of his officers and men is a priority of his administration. The project is an international centre where we have hotel, shopping mall and other facilities and we are in partnership with a company that will benefit the police and improve their welfare.

“We have equity of the land and we have also contributed money to the project and at the end of it we will both have something to share. The police cooperatives is where every police is a contributors and we also build houses for our officers at an affordable price, any policeman or woman who is ready to pay through his or her salary is ready to have the house and the period the person still have to spend in the service are criteria to get the building. “We have also started working on the dilapidated building in Barracks across the country. We have started with the police college Barracks and there is conflicting interest everywhere and the resources we have is small, we are being careful with the little resources in order to touch other projects and rebuild our Barracks and give them a face-lift. Concerning the new building we are going to profile civilians who may want to buy in the building.” He also used the opportunity to commiserate with the family of the Late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike, saying he was a dedicated officer and a lawyer and an accountant and he served for 34years with six months left for him to leave the force, noting that “we have lost a gem, death is inevitable, everybody is waiting for his or her time, we also condole with the family he left behind.”

