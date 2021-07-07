Insecurity: IGP hails Operation Restore Peace troops

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Bala Usman, has commended the gallantry of men of the Operation Restore Peace, ORP, which neutralised the insecurity that threatened the peace of the South East zone of the country. The IGP Operation Restore Peace was inaugurated by the IGP in Enugu for the South-East zone of the country two months ago. The IGP while addressing the men of the special operations at the command headquarters in Umuahia yesterday assured that their welfare would be the priority of the force. He said the Force would refund expenses incurred in self treatment of injured officers just as the family of those who paid the supreme price would be paid the benefits without delay.
Afenifere tackles Senate President on call for states to restructure
The Pan Yoruba Socio- political group, Afenifere yesterday tackled the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan over the call on the Southern Governors Forum to restructure their states before talking of restructuring at the National level. The mainstream Yoruba group said the Senate President was jittery over the decision of the governors in the South […]
Adeboye, Kumuyi continue to tweet despite ban
General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday tweeted despite the Federal Government’s ban on Twitter. Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had announced the ban on the microblogging platform in a statement […]
IGP: NBA drags Buhari, PSC to court
The last may not have been heard of the controversies trailing the elongation of tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge the legality of the action carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari. The […]
