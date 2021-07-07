News

Insecurity: IGP hails Operation Restore Peace troops

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Bala Usman, has commended the gallantry of men of the Operation Restore Peace, ORP, which neutralised the insecurity that threatened the peace of the South East zone of the country. The IGP Operation Restore Peace was inaugurated by the IGP in Enugu for the South-East zone of the country two months ago. The IGP while addressing the men of the special operations at the command headquarters in Umuahia yesterday assured that their welfare would be the priority of the force. He said the Force would refund expenses incurred in self treatment of injured officers just as the family of those who paid the supreme price would be paid the benefits without delay.

Our Reporters

