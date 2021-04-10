News

Insecurity: IGP holds crucial meeting with S’East, S’South AIGs, CPs

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by the growing insecurity in the South East and South South geo-political zones, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, Friday, held a strategic meeting with respective zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, as well as Commissioners of Police (CPs).
The meeting, which held at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, is the first major engagement of the the police chief, since his assumption of office on Thursday.
New Telegraph reports that suspected gunmen had carried out coordinated attacks on the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) Centre and the state’s Police Command Headquarters – all in Owerri, the Imo State capital – Monday.
A total of 1, 844 inmates were freed during the attack on the Owerri correctional centre, according to authorities.
A number have, however, either been recaptured, or returned voluntarily.
“We have called this meeting to discuss issues affecting us in the South-east and South-south geo-political zones.
“We have a very critical situation in the two zones which needs immediate attention, rejigging our  strategy to ensure that it is contained,” Baba said.
He hinted that, all the zonal AIGs and the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) overseeing them, “will go back to implement our resolutions to ensure that there is a change”.

