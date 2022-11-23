News

Insecurity: IGP inaugurates Kwara model police station

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba on Tuesday inaugurated an ultramodern model police station in the Madi area of the Ilorin metropolis. According to him, the new station will assist in the fight to check kidnap- ping cases and other acts of criminality in Kwara State.

The Ilorin metropolis recently witnessed attacks by kidnappers, particularly in the Oko Olowo area where the model police station is sited. Baba said the structure would be replicated in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
He said: “The police will work in a conducive environment in terms of an office environment, and decent accommodation and that will enable them to provide more services. “They would be here 24/7. Very close to the office is the house and vice versa. “We expect there would be more dedication and more motivation. We expect that service delivery would be enhanced.”

 

