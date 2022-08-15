News Top Stories

Insecurity: IGP orders maximum security around hospitals, schools, other critical assets

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA Comment(0)

As part of measures to forestall possible attacks on vulnerable places, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, has ordered the emplacement of water-tight security arrangements around schools, hospitals, health Insecurity: IGP orders maximum security around hospitals, schools, other critical assets workers, and other critical national infrastructure across the country. The police chief also directed regular patrols, stop-and-search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders, with a view to clamping down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, yesterday, said the IGP gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation in the country, as contained in reports from commands and formations nationwide. “The IGP has, however, tasked strategic police managers at various levels to prioritise the use of intelligence gathering networks, particularly traditional/ local intelligence to locate criminal hideouts and flush them out before they strike,” the FPRO said, adding: “He (police boss) has  equally charged all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings, profile them, and charge those found wanting to court accordingly. “Against the backdrop of this development, Nigerians are hereby urged to cooperate with the police as many operatives will be seen at strategic areas, routes and communities in order to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld. “The Inspector-General of Police reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and property of well-meaning members of the public by decimating the activities of rogue criminal elements, particularly those who target schools, hospitals, and other critical national infrastructure, in a bid to strike fear into the hearts of good citizens in the country.”

 

