As part of measures to forestall possible attacks on vulnerable places, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, has ordered the emplacement of water-tight security arrangements around schools, hospitals, health Insecurity: IGP orders maximum security around hospitals, schools, other critical assets workers, and other critical national infrastructure across the country. The police chief also directed regular patrols, stop-and-search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders, with a view to clamping down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, yesterday, said the IGP gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation in the country, as contained in reports from commands and formations nationwide. “The IGP has, however, tasked strategic police managers at various levels to prioritise the use of intelligence gathering networks, particularly traditional/ local intelligence to locate criminal hideouts and flush them out before they strike,” the FPRO said, adding: “He (police boss) has equally charged all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings, profile them, and charge those found wanting to court accordingly. “Against the backdrop of this development, Nigerians are hereby urged to cooperate with the police as many operatives will be seen at strategic areas, routes and communities in order to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld. “The Inspector-General of Police reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and property of well-meaning members of the public by decimating the activities of rogue criminal elements, particularly those who target schools, hospitals, and other critical national infrastructure, in a bid to strike fear into the hearts of good citizens in the country.”
Related Articles
Oil theft: Host communities to engage 10,000 vigilance operatives
The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) says it will engage 10, 000 youths in petroleum production to safeguard the country’s crude oil from theft. Its National President, Dr Mike Emuh, made this known in Awka on Monday during the inauguration of local government council chapters’ leadership of the group in Anambra. […]
Lagos moves to stop building collapses
As part of the moves to completely eradicate incidences of building collapse, the Lagos State government has called on the professionals in the built sector to always follow due process and make use of standard materials. Speaking at evaluation training organised by the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) for top engineers of the Lagos […]
Buhari not interested in keeping Nigeria together –Ayo Adebanjo
…says youths have right to protest A Chieftain of the Yoruba socio– cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is not interested keeping Nigeria together. The nonagenarian said this in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) […]
