Insecurity: IGP orders maximum security cover for Abuja/Kaduna rail

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Ahead of resumption of railway operations along the Abuja/ Kaduna corridor today, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, “has ordered immediate deployment of armed personnel drawn from the Police Mobile Force, K-9, Force Intelligence Bureau, Explosive Ordnance Unit and Railway Police Command”.

 

The resumption comes about nine months after services on the critical route were suspended, following fatal terrorist attack on a passenger train sometime in March.

 

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, reads: “The Nigeria Police Force has been in regular talks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other security agencies in preparation for the commencement of operations.

“The deployment covers major railway stations along the route and operational coaches to provide adequate security for passengers, their property and the entire service in order to prevent any unforseen incidence.”

 

