Insecurity: IGP orders restructuring of cybercrimes units

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered “the immediate reorganization of the cybercrime units in the Nigeria Police Force to ensure effectiveness, efficiency, and a formidable front against cybercrime-related offences provided for in the Cybercrime Prevention Act, 2015.”

A statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the reorganisation implies that all the various units under investigative departments, that were hitherto investigating cybercrimes, will be merged with the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre domiciled in the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP equally ordered the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Henry Uche Ifeanyi, Psc, as the Director in charge of the newly merged Centre. DCP Uche holds a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Cybersecurity at the University of Glasgow. Meanwhile, the IGP has decorated the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Nasarawa Division, former DPO of Bompai Division, Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Daniel Itse Amah, with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Amah was rewarded with the special promotion and a sum of N1 million for rejecting a bribe of $200,000 in Kano to cover up a crime reported at his Division.

