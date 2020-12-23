Insecurity: Ijaw elders declare support for community defence

Worried by the daunting security challenges confronting the country, Ijaw Elders’ Consultative Forum has reiterated its commitment to work with relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to ensure the safety of lives and property of its people.

The forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Port Harcourt, expressed concern over perceived militarisation of the region and therefore stressed the need for collaborative effort to promote community-based initiative on the security.

The Ijaw elders also lamented the neglect of infrastructure in the Niger Delta, especially the Eastand West Road, environmental degradation, attendant loss of means livelihood as well as inadequate representation of its people in the scheme of things, declaring that; “The hen that lays the proverbial golden eggs can no longer accept to be treated with such neglect.” The forum while calling on the Federal Government to do a total overhaul of the existing structure to ensure fairness and justice, condemned the sudden removal of the Director-General, National Agency for the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs. Julie Donli-Okah and Secretary of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Mr. Elvis Oglafa, without any justifiable reason.

