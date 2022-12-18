News Top Stories

Insecurity: I’ll talk things over with S’East –Atiku

Posted on

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he will dialogue with the people of South East to end insecurity in the area.
Atiku spoke yesterday at a campaign rally of the party in Owerri, Imo State.
The former vice president noted that though there are security challenges all over the country, he was ready to seek ways to employ dialogue to arrest the situation in the South-East.
He noted that the Igbo are business people, whose business ventures need to thrive in a secure environment.
Atiku, who stated that the people of the South East would not regret voting for him, added that his administration would invest $10 billion in empowering  young men and women in businesses.
According to him: “No one will have any reason to be idle under my administration.”
The PDP candidate said he would work with the legislature to ensure the restructuring of the country, which he noted is an earnest desire of the Igbo.
“I know we have security challenges all over the country. Let me tell you, when you elect me, I will come here, sit down with you, discuss with you, and we will work out a solution to any problem for the mutual benefit of all Nigerians”, he stressed.
Also speaking, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, affirmed that Atiku would revive and grow Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with $10 billion.
Okowa urged Imo people and all Nigerians to vote Atiku-Okowa ticket for the unity, rescue and rebuilding of the nation from the ruins the APC-led Federal Government plunged it into.
He charged party faithful in the state to take the campaigns to the homes of the people to assure them that the PDP would resolve all security and economic challenges facing the nation, if elected.
“What I am seeing here today shows that you are indeed working very hard for the PDP and I am convinced that PDP will win the election in February, 2023.
“I greet all of you and I am very convinced that you are very ready to work for the PDP because you have come here in very large numbers.
“I urge you all to go to all our communities and preach to the people about the programmes and policies of the PDP as encapsulated in the Atiku’s ‘Covenant With Nigerians’.
“Only Atiku can unite Nigeria and rescue us out of the dire situation the APC has placed Nigerians with their inept leadership.
“Atiku has assured of a $10 billion fund to support MSMES and you can be assured that whatever he says, he does.
“I have gone to various parts of the country and I am convinced that Atiku and PDP will win the election and when that happens, Imo State will be counted among the states won by the PDP,” he stated.
On his part, National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said Imo had been a traditional PDP state since 1999 and urged the people to work together to win the presidential election for the party in 2023.
“Once we have won the Presidency, then be assured that Imo will be back to PDP.

If you vote PDP, be sure of economic growth because without security, you cannot develop.
“We shall tackle insecurity so that our people can return to their various endeavours,” he stated.
Ayu warned against division in the party and urged the leaders to unite and work for the party’s victory in 2023, saying “We will not accept division in our party; everybody must work together to produce victory for the party”.
Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, said Atiku Abubakar remained the only candidate to unify the country and bring back the industries and create jobs for the people.
“Atiku will resuscitate and restore our nation’s lost glory,” Udom stated.
Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, charged Imo people to vote for the PDP to recover the nation from abject poverty, insecurity and economic malaise brought upon the country by the inept APC.
The campaign team, which had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Imo State Traditional Rulers’ Council led by the Chairman, Eze Dr Emmanuel.C. Okeke (Eze Imo), had in attendance Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; former Governors of Imo, Chief Achike Udenwa and Chief Emeka Ihedioha.
Others included former Governor of Old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo; former National Chairman of the party, Okwesilieze Nwodo; former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wagbara and Senator Ben Ndi-Obi.

 

