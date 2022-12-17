News

Insecurity: I’ll talk things over with the S’East – Atiku

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said he will dialogue with the people of South East to end insecurity in the area.
Atiku spoke, Saturday, at a campaign rally of the party in Owerri, Imo State.
The former vice president noted that though there are security challenges all over the country, he was ready to seek ways to employ dialogue to arrest the situation in the South-East.
He noted that the Igbo are business people whose business ventures need to thrive in a secure environment.
Atiku who stated that the people of the South East will not regret voting for him, added that his administration will invest $10 billion  in empowering young men and women in businesses.
 

