Insecurity: Ilorin chiefs demand more police stations

Ilorin Emirate traditional chiefs have called for the establishment of more police stations. The monarchs under the aegis of Ilorin Emirate Solidarity Agenda said having more police stations in the area will help the security issues in the five local government areas making up the emirate in Kwara State.

They made the demand during a visit to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo. Specifically, they requested the establishment of a police station in Ejidongari in Moro Local Government Area and a divisional police station in Oko-Olowo in Ilorin South LGA. The Magaji Nda of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Woru, said there are always security breaches in Ejidongari because of its vast land and location in the remote part of Moro council. He said as a commercial nerve centre and an exit point between the North and South Oko-Olowo is also prone to security breaches.

