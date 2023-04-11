News

Insecurity: I’m proud of you, COAS tells troops in frontline

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Monday hosted troops of North East Operation HADIN KAI to a luncheon to mark the Easter. The feast was held at Maimalari Military Cantonment in Maiduguri. Yahaya represented by the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, said the luncheon was in keeping with the tradition of the Army, for the COAS to celebrate with troops in the frontline during festivities.

Yahaya said: “It is with gratitude to the Almighty God and indeed great plea- sure for me to send this good will message and well wishes to my officers, soldiers and their families. “Easter celebration is no doubt of great spiritual importance to Christian faithful worldwide because it’s a season of love, hope, sober reflection and above all fervent reflections and prayers to Almighty God.

“This year’s Easter celebration came at a unique period; Muslim faithful are also observing their mandatory fast of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is therefore a season of immense spiritual importance to Christians and Muslims.” The COAS thanked the officers and soldiers for their tremendous efforts in tackling the numerous security challenges con- fronting the nation.

Yahaya said: “I am indeed proud of you all and want to charge you to continue to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authority.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Envoy: Ajibola’s death, big loss to the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola, has described the death of a former Attorney- General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola (SAN), as a big loss to the entire world. The envoy, in a condolence letter to the eldest child of the deceased, Prince Segun Ajibola (SAN), noted that […]

Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan hosts NISS, urges protection of nation’s environment

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

In line with its theme; “Global Climate Change: Challenges, Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development and Conflict Resolution” of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 15 of the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, yesterday called for concerted efforts on the protection of the nation’s environment.   The monarch […]
News

Insecurity: Ijaw elders declare support for community defence

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Worried by the daunting security challenges confronting the country, Ijaw Elders’ Consultative Forum has reiterated its commitment to work with relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to ensure the safety of lives and property of its people. The forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Port Harcourt, expressed […]

Leave a Reply