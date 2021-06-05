Insecurity: IMAN capable of tackling illegal arms importation –DG

Director General of the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special Task Force, Ambassador Chijioke Okoro, has called for support of the agency to be able to tackle the importation of small and light weapons in the country. Ambassador Okoro, who disclosed that operatives of the agency provided the lead for the interception of 27 containers loaded with assorted weapons recently in Lagos, assured that IMAN has all it takes to frustrate the activities of smugglers and shore up revenue base of the country.
Related Articles
Oyetola: Osun security strategy inclusive, integrative
As part of efforts to upscale security in Osun State, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said his administration had initiated and sustained an inclusive security arrangement that brings all communities into a network to cooperate with and support the police and other security agencies. He added that this was aimed at achieving the security and safety […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari rolls out exit plans
In what appears like exit plans, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community that his administration will use the remaining years in office to improve access to quality education, health care and enhance productivity of the economy. The president, whose second tenure expires in 2023, said that efforts were being made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC planning to use military to rig Edo, Ondo polls – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to use security agencies to rig the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan regretted that President Buhari, who won election on a free ballot in 2015 is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)