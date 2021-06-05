News

Insecurity: IMAN capable of tackling illegal arms importation –DG

Director General of the Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Special Task Force, Ambassador Chijioke Okoro, has called for support of the agency to be able to tackle the importation of small and light weapons in the country. Ambassador Okoro, who disclosed that operatives of the agency provided the lead for the interception of 27 containers loaded with assorted weapons recently in Lagos, assured that IMAN has all it takes to frustrate the activities of smugglers and shore up revenue base of the country.

