Insecurity: Imansuagbon urges Edo residents to support Obaseki to stem tide

The former governorship aspirant in Edo State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ken Imansuagbon yesterday described as disturbing the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly Edo State as being heightened by the activities of herdsmen and kidnappers.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning people of the state to join hands and support the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki in ensuring that the state is safe for all to live. Imansuagbon made this call on Sunday, while receiving an award as the “Most Viable Man in Edo State,”

which was bestowed on him by a group, under the aegis of the Edo Legacy Foundation.

The PDP chieftain, who was represented at the event by former Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Sylvester Ewanehi, said that “as citizens, we must collaborate with the state government in ridding the state of criminal elements in our midst for peace and development can strive.”

Speaking on the award, Imansuagbon said: “I am extremely honoured to receive such an important award today. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition and I am very sure that every other recipient of the award equally deserves this prestigious award. “Specifically, I want to say it is a great honour to be bestowed with such honour alongside one of Africa’s greatest philanthropists and successful business icons, Sir (Chief) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, and other recipients.”

Like this: Like Loading...