Insecurity: Imo lawyers boycott court sittings over murder of colleague

Lawyers in Imo State have resolved to stage a two-day boycott of all courts in protest of insecurity in the state.

According to the lawyers, the level of insecurity in the state is exemplified by the recent killing of their colleague Barr. Darlington Odumeh by yet-to-be identified assailants.

Odume was shot and killed on Wednesday, September 15 in the Orlu area of the state.

Reports suggest the lawyer was trailed to a supermarket where he was shot.

Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Owerri Branch, Barr Jude Ogamba confirmed to our correspondent on Monday that lawyers in the state will stay away from courts on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 21 and 22, respectively, to convey their grievances over the gruesome murder of Odume and the general spate of insecurity in the state.

“Yes, lawyers in the state have resolved to boycott courts for two days, 21st and 22nd September.

“We are protesting the level of insecurity in Imo State exemplified by the killing of our colleague, Darlington Odume,” he said.

Odume was an activist and a legal practitioner based in Orlu before he was killed.