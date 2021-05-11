Insecurity: Impeach Buhari now, NEF tells NASS

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), yesterday threw its weight behind the growing clamour for the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammad Buhari over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Director of Publicity, NEF, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, who gave the charge during a chat onKakaki, a current affairs programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT), said that given the high level of insecurity plaguing different regions of Nigeria, the lawmakers have a constitutional responsibility to rescue the nation from imminent collapse.

Baba-Ahmed urged the parliament to invoke the relevant clauses relating to impeachment and get rid of the President before it became too late. Apparently alluding to the seeming endless motions and debates on insecurity by the two chambers of the National Assembly,

Baba Ahmed reminded the lawmakers that the challenges of insecurity confronting the nation required more than passing resolutions. According to him, Nigerians were tired of the excuses of the current administration and cannot withstand two more years of Buhari’s ineptitude and failure to address the challenges of insecurity.

“Those who have constitutional responsibility must realise that the country is in a dire straits, and do something other than just talking and making promises.

“One option we have is that the legislators will look at the record of the administration, understand the areas where the President has failed, understand areas where there is clearly no evidence that they’re going to do anything about it and refer to the constitution that says the whole purpose of government is to secure citizens and pursue their welfare.

“If he (Buhari) fails to do that, for me, those are impeachable offences. In the last six months, two years, what has the President done differently to secure the country? Absolutely nothing has been done and yet you see increasing failure of the state to protect citizens.

“The second option is for citizens to get together and decide to do something. “The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem, and they will resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed lamented that whereas the 1999 Constitution and democratic process has given lawmakers the powers to impeach the President when he fails to perform his duties, those with the responsibility to impeach him are also failing in their duties to the nation.

“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.

“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also urged security agencies to arrest those prominent Nigerians whom the Department of State Services (DSS) recently accused of sponsoring insecurity in the country.

He said that the arrest and prosecution of such persons would not only serve as a deterrent to others, but would bring the scourge of insecurity to an end.

“We are tired of hearing the president and his spokespeople saying there are enemies of the state.

Enemies of the state is defined clearly under law. “If there are people who are causing this insecurity and the government has evidence that they’re doing so, then in the name of God, let the President arrest these people, bring them up, show Nigerians what they’re doing, and then show evidence that the government is actually dealing with insecurity,” he said

