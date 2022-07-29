Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Insecurity in Abuja: IPOB asks FG to obey UN, release Kanu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has demanded the immediate release of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). IPOB said that the sudden closure of all the government schools in Abuja because of the threats from terrorist groups to take over the capital city calls for serious measures about Kanu. New Telegraph reports that United Nations had asked the Federal Government to: “Immediate release Kanu unconditionally” from detention, following an indictment of both Nigeria and Kenya governments by the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of the IPOB leader without due process.

Spokesman for the separatist group Emma Powerful said they decided to remind the Federal Government that the UN group had mandated for the unconditional release of Kanu and compensation paid to him without delay. IPOB said: “The UN group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter. “We are advising the government of Nigeria to urgently release Kanu unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja. We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government. “IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigeria government which we have rejected, our concern is the safety of our leader.

We, therefore, demand that the Nigerian government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group. “As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists’ threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. “Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Kanu.” IPOB called on the judge and jury handling Kanu’s case to know that his life is in danger in the DSS custody.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: Buni-led Caretaker C’ttee continuous stay, threat to party existence – Stakeholders

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

…We’ll not stay beyond our time – CECPC Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said the continuous stay of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in office has become a threat to the existence of the party. The group under the name of ‘Concerned APC Stakeholders’ therefore called on the Caretaker Committee to […]
News

Northern group turbans Meshioye as Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Northern Youth Progressive Forum (NYPF) has honoured the Supreme Leader of the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity (ROF), Olori Francis Meshioye, with the title of Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria.   Speaking at the Turbaning and confirmation of the award at the weekend, vice president of the group, Dr Abdulmalik Jamil said the award was in honour […]
News

How I ordered sale of 20 fuel tankers confiscated by Customs –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he ordered the sale of 20 fuel tankers about to be smuggled through the nation’s land border to a neighbouring country, but intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The President also insisted that the closure of the land borders for two years in recent past for the benefit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica