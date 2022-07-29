Insecurity in Abuja: IPOB asks FG to obey UN, release Kanu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has demanded the immediate release of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). IPOB said that the sudden closure of all the government schools in Abuja because of the threats from terrorist groups to take over the capital city calls for serious measures about Kanu. New Telegraph reports that United Nations had asked the Federal Government to: “Immediate release Kanu unconditionally” from detention, following an indictment of both Nigeria and Kenya governments by the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of the IPOB leader without due process.

Spokesman for the separatist group Emma Powerful said they decided to remind the Federal Government that the UN group had mandated for the unconditional release of Kanu and compensation paid to him without delay. IPOB said: “The UN group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter. “We are advising the government of Nigeria to urgently release Kanu unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja. We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government. “IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigeria government which we have rejected, our concern is the safety of our leader.

We, therefore, demand that the Nigerian government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group. “As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of Fulani terrorists’ threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. “Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Kanu.” IPOB called on the judge and jury handling Kanu’s case to know that his life is in danger in the DSS custody.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...