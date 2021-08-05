Insecurity in Africa product of bad governance – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), has urged African leaders to provide responsible and inclusive governance, noting that “security and governance work together.”

According to the DSS, “if we have governance that is good, we will have an atmosphere of tranquillity”.

The Director-General of the Service, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, gave the charge, Thursday, at a seminar organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 14), at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja.

Drawn from 24 agencies in Nigeria, The Gambia, and Ghana, the EIMC14 participants are of the Deputy Director and Director cadres respectively.

While describing the topic of the seminar: “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development” as apt, the DGSS emphasised the need for inclusivity and consensus in governance.

Bichi, who was represented by the Director, National Assembly Liaison, Mr. Mohammed Ngosha, said that an atmosphere of tranquillity will be devoid of insecurity.

He said: “If you look at Vision 2020, whatever, that we had had in the past…they were crafted at a time when we did not have the kind of insecurity that we have now.

“I’m sure if at that time they had (envisaged) that we will have Boko Haram, ISWAP, kidnappers, bandits that we have today, the outcomes in those things would not have been the same.

“That is to tell you that security and governance work together. It is (good) governance that gives birth to a peaceful society. There is good governance, and there is bad governance. If it is good, you expect everybody will be treated equally.”

Like this: Like Loading...