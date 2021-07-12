Insecurity: In defence of Reps’ State Police Bill

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have thumbed up efforts of lawmakers at the House of Representatives at tackling rising wave of insecurity in the country through passage of a Bill to legalise creation of state police and regional security outfits

‘State police panacea for worsening insecurity’

Some senior lawyers have commended efforts of lawmakers at the House of Representatives at carrying out an amendment on Sections 214 and 215 of the Constitution to allow for the decentralization of police operations. The men of the wig and gown were particularly delighted that the Bill that would legalise creation of state police and regional security outfits have passed through second reading at the Green Chambers. The lawyers, both of the Inner and Outer Bar, were unanimous in condemning the centralized policing structure currently in place in the country saying aside out living its usefulness, it has also been fuelling criminality. A Bill seeking to alter the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police and legalise regional security outfits had Tuesday last week passed second reading at the House of Representatives. In an explanatory note, the Bill sponsor, Hon. Onofiok Luke, informed his colleagues that the legislation is aimed at altering the Constitution “to provide for state police and other state government security services to enhance security and preservation of lives and property in Nigeria”. “The Bill especially proposes an amendment to Section 197(1) by inserting new Paragraphs ‘e’ and ‘f’ to provide for ‘State Police Council’ and ‘State Police Service Commission,’ respectively. The Second Schedule to the Constitution will also be altered in Part I by deleting Item 45 from the Exclusive Legislative List; and in Part II by inserting after Item 30 on the Concurrent Legislative List, new Items 31 and 32. “(31) The National Assembly may make laws for the establishment of the federal police and other federal government security services; “(32) A House of Assembly may make laws for the establishment of state police and other state government security services. “The Third Schedule to the Constitution will also be altered by inserting new Paragraphs 9 to 12 “(9) A State Police Council shall comprise the following members: (a) the governor, who shall be the chairman; (b) the chairman of the State Police Service Commission; and (c) State Commissioner of Police. “(10) The functions of a State Police Council shall include (a) the organisation and administration of a State Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force); (b) the general supervision of a State Police Force; and (c) advising the governor on the appointment of State Commissioner of Police”, the explanatory note indicated. In his submissions while leading debate on the Bill, Luke, who also doubled as Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, noted that the growing trend of insecurity in the country is a serious indictment on the current security architecture and structure. He said: “Many years after independence, Nigeria has continually been beset with insecurity ranging from terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and domestic violence. Granted that there is no society without crime or manifestation of criminal behaviour, our inability to bring crime to the barest minimum is a scathing indictment on the current security architecture and structure in the country. “The federal structuring of our security does not encourage community policing or localisation of policing. Recruitment and subsequent deployment of police officers in their local area is one of the major ways of curbing crime. Such officers understand the area, terrain, language, behaviour and attitude of the people he or she is policing. “Nigeria, a country with over 201 million people, is grossly under policed with about 400, 000 police personnel. This number falls far short of the United Nation’s recommendation of ratio 1 per 400 citizens. “The Constitution envisages Nigeria as a federal state. Granting allowance to state governments to establish police force and other security apparatuses will bring Nigeria into original constitutional contemplation of a federal state”. In his contribution, Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, noted that the current challenges posed by worsening insecurity situation in the country has neccesitated the creation of state police. He said: “This Bill is germane. About an hour ago, we observed a minute silence for our people; for the citizens of Nigeria who were killed in Kaduna. In addition to that, my colleague, Hon. Barde, also moved a motion to ensure the rescue of 140 pupils, children, who were going to school that were taken in Kaduna. We have had situations in this country that ordinarily, this issue of state police should have addressed a long time ago. “Good enough, the recurrence with which it appears and comes up in the efforts to alter the Constitution gives strength to the fact that it is needed. As a matter of fact, the Exclusive List needs to shed weight and if it is going to shed weight with regard to making our country more efficient and secure, the better we are for it. “As a matter of fact, there is no state in this federation that does not run a security outfit. No state. Whether it is Amotekun or Hisbah or Vigilante or Ebube Agu, whichever name you call it, they all run it. But what character do they possess? What ingredients are they lacking? They are lacking the power to ordinarily bear arms and to arrest and prosecute. “We need to occasion this; we need to bring it to the fore to solve the challenges we are having. We cannot be living and pretending that everything is okay. Nothing is okay. If 13 schools were closed in Kaduna, it is not a joke. We need to address this and address this seriously”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have thrown their weights behind plans by the House of Representatives to amend the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police and give legal backing to regional security outfits. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend said it is a sad development that the centralized system of policing in place in the country has been affecting the efficacy of the police force as an institution negatively. They further noted that the concept of federalism being practiced in the country also recognized that state police is the only way to go. Speaking on the issue, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, noted that state police and community policing are currently the norms across the globe and as such Nigeria cannot be left behind. He said: “In every way and manner, state police and community policing are the 21st century norms of the modern world. They take special care of people because those involved in policing know the intricacies of the terrains, whether creeks, swamps, mangrove, valleys, mountains, deserts, low lands, rocks, etc. “Because everyone knows everyone, it will help greatly to reduce corruption, enhance efficiency and effectiveness as well as mobility and patriotism. It brings about a sense of belonging, inclusion, pride and buy-in by the officers into their communal challenges, aspirations and dreams”.

On his part, Mr. Hakeem Olatunde Afolabi (SAN), opined that creation of state police will lead to a decentralization of authority of the institution to the various states and this will ultimately help in tackling rising insecurity problem in the country. “Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution creates a centralised police. As a result of that, the operational command authority for the whole country is vested in one man called the Inspector General of Police. Nigeria is a country of 36 states with the FCT. How can one man in the person of IGP holds the command authority of the police for the whole of the country? Such structure cannot work and it is badly affecting the efficacy of the institution. “State police if allowed will decentralise authority of the institution to the various state.The head of the police in each state will be able to act without waiting for instructions from the IGP. Similarly, the Governors as Chief security officers of their states will be able to give instructions to the head of the police in the state and such person heading the command in the state will have to comply and give effect to such lawful instructions without having to wait for clearance from the IGP in Abuja who out of his busy schedule may not have the time to attend to issues swiftly. Having state police will therefore promote efficiency and productivity”, Afolabi said. In his own submissions, a former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, noted that state policing will give law enforcement officers the advantage of local intelligence. He said: “Whatever it is that members of the House of Representatives are doing is to be able to amend Sections 214 and 215 of the Constitution. These are the Sections that centralized the Nigeria Police Force and made the Inspector General of Police, the ultimate power house. The Police Act 2020 as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, all of which dealt with the powers of the police must also be factored into the arrangement. “In essence, the Bill simply underscores the introduction of a legal framework to support an idea that has been thoroughly discussed and consensus built in the country. So, members of the National Assembly are only leading from behind. As a matter of fact, we have passed the rubicon. “To be frank, in this country and in the last decade or thereabout, security within the Nigeria Police has largely been that of the states, in terms of equipments, logistics, motivation, maintainance and disciplinary measures. The only thing that is happening within the states is the recruitment process. “So, what I am saying in essence is that creation of state police and security outfits will entrench security. The police will now take take charge completely, have full control of the institution and decide with a word of finality what happened to security within their jurisdiction. “The concept of federalism recognizes that state police is the only way to go. There is no where in the world where federalism is practiced and you don’t have juxtaposition of state powers, particularly security apparatus of the country at the various tiers of government. State policing will also give law enforcement officers the advantage of local intelligence”. Dr. Fassy Yusuf also expressed his optimism that the creation of state police and security outfits at state and local government levels would arrest the growing tide of insecurity in the country. “I don’t have any doubt that the creation of state police and security outfits at state and local government levels would tremendously and fundamentally help in stemming the rising tide of insecurity in the country. “Firstly, security has to do with ensuring the safety of lives and property of citizens. To achieve this, we must know the nuances, the mode of operation, of the people in a particular area. So, if you are not one of them, you may not know them. I hope both Chambers of the National Assembly will be able to see it through “The review of the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police is one of the issues to be handled, if not total rejection of the flawed 1999 Constitution. It is absurd and antithetical to federalism for the Federal Government to be controlling the policing system in the country. Whereas, all the federating units should be in charge of security, not only the Federal Government. “This is because the Federal Government is not familiar with the terrain across the country and that was why we have both the state and local governments who are nearer to the populace. Besides, in a true federalism, the federating units should be able to decide on a number of things like the police, resource control among others. “What Aguiyi Ironsi started in 1966 is what we are still pursuing and unfortunately 55 years after, Nigeria is experiencing serious insecurity challenges and the earlier we review the Constitution, the better for us. I am of the opinion that state police will stem the tide of worsening insecurity in the country. This is because each state is familiar with its own people and therefore will be able to carry out the task of policing properly. The Commissioner of Police of each state will also be working in a familiar terrain, while other police officials will also be from the locality and they will be familiar with what is happening in the environment. “If a Divisional Police Officer is unable to police his vicinity properly, the people in the area will complain, rise up and challenge him. So, what I am saying in essence is that whatever can be done to stem the tide of worsening insecurity in the country should be done and the creation of state police is one of such things”, Yusuf said. In his own submissions, a Lagosbased lawyer, Mr. Destiny Takon, disclosed that Nigeria cannot continue to operate the central police system, which has deliberately refused to act in saving the lives, limbs and property of citizens. Takon said: “The agitation for state policing in Nigeria has been recurrent since independence under the aegis of those who foresaw the dangers of a centralized police command but has all through her 60 years of independence from British rule, been treated with rejection. “One of the reasons advanced for the rejection has always been that Nigeria was not ripe for state policing because our politicians were going to hijack and misuse the mechinery of that stratum of the police, for political vendetta or witch- hunting of political opposition and dissent. “Ironically however, the operations and use of a central police by the Federal Government from early independence, has condemned the protagonists of state policing because what they supposedly feared it would be used for, is what the government at the centre, has been guilty of. Awolowo, JS Tarka, Abiola and recently Federal Judges, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria and several others, have been persecuted by the central government, using the same central police. “This call has in the 6 years of Buhari’s government, become even more sonorous in the light of the degree of insecurity Nigeria has experienced and is still experiencing. Nigerians from whom Buhari’s administration mopped up arms, have become helpless in the hands of Fulani militias (alias herdsmen) and a central police system, which has deliberately refused to act, to save lives, limbs and property. “The Governors of all the States who are Chief Security Officers of their States cannot intervene to protect their people because the Commissioners of Police in their States do not answer to them but to the Inspector-General of Police. “Equally disturbing under the Buhari’s administration is the fact that all security chiefs are of his ethnic flavour or of his religion and they answer to him directly. Equally disturbing is the sad commentary that even in the face of all the wanton killings by the Fulani militias, no arrest has been made or anyone standing trial for homicide or any other violent crime, because they are Fulanis as is the President”.

