Insecurity: In defence of state police

Lawyers: Centralized policing system fueling insecurity

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind the demands by both the Southern and PDP Governors’ Forum for a review of the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police in order to arrest the rising tide of insecurity in the country

Some senior lawyers have joined the fray in demanding for a review of Section 214 of the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police as a way of tackling rising insecurity in the country.

They noted that it is absurd and antithetical to federalism for the Federal Government to be controlling the policing system in the country, particularly at a time the nation is being torn apart by terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and all other vices posing serious security challenges to it.

The lawyers’ demand is coming on the heels of similar requests by the Southern and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum. Last week Monday’s meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum in Ibadan, Oyo State, came after the one earlier held in Asaba, Delta State, by the 17 Southern States’ Governors.

At the end of their meeting, the PDP Governors threw their weights behind what were agreed upon by the Southern Governors’ Forum regarding the issue of creation of state police, restructuring of Nigeria as well the ban on open grazing.

In a six-point communique issued after their meeting, the governors while decrying the worsening security situation in the country as well as the poor state of the economy, called on President Buhari to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution so as to devolve more powers to the states for them to tackle security under state police.

They also want Buhari to convene a meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr President, all governors and other critical stakeholders, to evolve and implement strategies for combating the threats to national unity. The PDP governors further urged the Federal Government to take bold and deliberate steps to ease the tensions in the country and concentrate on projects and policies that would promote national unity and cohesion.

The communique was signed by the Forum’s chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state. It reads: “The meeting called on Mr. President as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Nigerian Constitution to devolve more powers to the states with respect to security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing and the general security architecture.

“In the interim, Mr. President should summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr. President and all state governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union, especially with respect to policing.

The meeting agreed that the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks. The welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies should be given priority.

“The meeting supports the earlier position taken by the Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and recently by the Southern Governors Forum to adopt ranching as the most viable solution to the herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria; the restructuring of the Nigerian federation to devolve more powers and functions to the States; and reform of various civil institutions to achieve efficiency and equity for all sections of Nigeria.

“The meeting enjoins all Nigerians to work together to achieve peace and harmony with one another, devoid of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion and other cleavages. To this end, the meeting called on the incompetent and rudderless APC Government to take bold and deliberate steps to deescalate and lower tensions in our country, and concentrate on projects and policies that will enhance and promote national unity and cohesion.

“The meeting reiterated our earlier call for the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act that will ensure a free and fair election, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes”. Aside the Southern and PDP Governors’ Forum, the South- East Governors have equally reiterated their support for the establishment of state police in view of the current security challenges in the country.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State made the disclosure after a security meeting recently held in Enugu with opinion leaders in the zone. According to him, the forum had set up a committee to work out acceptable modalities for the workability of state policing and would submit same to the National Economic Council (NEC).

He said: “The meeting is in support of restructuring, the setting up of state police and other national issues as discussed at the last NEC meeting.

A committee has been set up to work out acceptable modalities and submit the same to NEC in its next meeting” Lawyers on state police In the meantime, some senior lawyers are pushing for the decentralization of policing system in the country. The lawyers, both of the Inner and Outer Bar, were unanimous in condemning the centralized policing structure currently in place in the country saying it has outlived its usefulness. They consequently sought for an immediate review of the Constitution by the National Assembly to allow for the creation of state police.

Speaking on the issue, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, noted that state police and community policing are currently the norms across the globe and as such Nigeria cannot be left behind. He said: “In every way and manner, state police and community policing are the 21st century norms of the modern world.

They take special care of people because those involved in policing know the intricacies of the terrains, whether creeks, swamps, mangrove, valleys, mountains, deserts, low lands, rocks, etc.

“Because everyone knows everyone, it will help greatly to reduce corruption, enhance efficiency and effectiveness as well as mobility and patriotism. It brings about a sense of belonging, inclusion, pride and buy-in by the officers into their communal challenges, aspirations and dreams”.

Another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu, while also backing the creation of state police said it is highly desirable as it will bring security and enforcement down to the state level. “In one sentence, it brings security and enforcement down to the state level with a greater corresponding burden of responsibility on the governors.

Indeed the governors become real chief security officers of their states”, Layonu said. On his part, Mr. Hakeem Olatunde Afolabi (SAN), noted that the centralized system of policing is negatively affecting the efficacy of the police force as an institution. He said: “Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution creates a centralised police. As a result of that, the operational command authority for the whole country is vested in one man called the Inspector General of Police.

Nigeria is a country of 36 states with the FCT. How can one man in the person of IGP holds the command authority of the police for the whole of the country? Such structure cannot work and it is badly affecting the efficacy of the institution.

“State police if allowed will decentralise authority of the institution to the various state. The head of the police in each state will be able to act without waiting for instructions from the IGP.

Similarly, the Governors as Chief security officers of their states will be able to give instructions to the head of the police in the state and such person heading the command in the state will have to comply and give effect to such lawful instructions without having to wait for clearance from the IGP in Abuja who out of his busy schedule may not have the time to attend to issues swiftly. Having state police will therefore promote efficiency and productivity”.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf opined that all the federating units should be in charge of policing of the country and not the Federal Government alone. “The review of the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police is one of the issues to be handled, if not total rejection of the flawed 1999 Constitution. It is absurd and antithetical to federalism for the Federal Government to be controlling the policing system in the country. Whereas, all the federating units should be in charge of security, not only the Federal Government.

“This is because the Federal Government is not familiar with the terrain across the country and that was why we have both the state and local governments who are nearer to the populace. Besides, in a true federalism, the federating units should be able to decide on a number of things like the police, resource control among others.

“What Aguiyi Ironsi started in 1966 is what we are still pursuing and unfortunately 55 years after, Nigeria is experiencing serious insecurity challenges and the earlier we review the Constitution, the better for us. I am of the opinion that state police will stem the tide of worsening insecurity in the country.

This is because each state is familiar with its own people and therefore will be able to carry out the task of policing properly. The Commissioner of Police of each state will also be working in a familiar terrain, while other police officials will also be from the locality and they will be familiar with what is happening in the environment.

“If a Divisional Police Officer is unable to police his vicinity properly, the people in the area will complain, rise up and challenge him. So, what I am saying in essence is that whatever can be done to stem the tide of worsening insecurity in the country should be done and the creation of state police is one of such things”, Yusuf said. In his own submissions, Mr. Destiny Takon, disclosed that Nigeria cannot continue to operate the central policing system, which has deliberately refused to act in saving the lives, limbs and property of citizens.

Takon said: “The agitation for state policing in Nigeria has been recurrent since independence under the aegis of those who foresaw the dangers of a centralized police command but has all through her 60 years of independence from British rule, been treated with rejection.

“One of the reasons advanced for the rejection has always been that Nigeria was not ripe for state policing because our politicians were going to hijack and misuse the mechinery of that stratum of the police, for political vendetta or witchhunting of political opposition and dissent.

“Ironically however, the operations and use of a central police by the Federal Government from early independence, has condemned the protagonists of state policing because what they supposedly feared it would be used for, is what the government at the centre, has been guilty of.

Awolowo, JS Tarka, Abiola and recently Federal Judges, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria and several others, have been persecuted by the central government, using the same central police.

“This call has in the 6 years of Buhari’s government, become even more sonorous in the light of the degree of insecurity Nigeria has experienced and is still experiencing. Nigerians from whom Buhari’s administration mopped up arms, have become helpless in the hands Fulani militias (alias herdsmen) and a central police system, which has deliberately refused to act, to save lives, limbs and property.

“The Governors of all the States who are Chief Security Officers of their States cannot intervene to protect their people because the Commissioners of Police in their States do not answer to them but to the Inspector- General of Police.

“Equally disturbing under the Buhari’s administration is the fact that all security chiefs are of his ethnic flavour or of his religion and they answer to him directly. Equally disturbing is the sad commentary that even in the face of all the wanton killings by the Fulani militias, no arrest has been made or anyone standing trial for homicide or any other violent crime, because they are Fulanis as is the President.

“Another compelling rationale for state policing is found in the directive of the Inspector-General of Police who while being lame, dumb and helpless against bandits who have taken over 3 Local Governments in Niger State and are killing policemen and unarmed civilians, is suddenly astute and proactive against IPOB and ESN, as he just gave directives to his men, to disregard rules of engagement and kill Ibos, however they choose.

“The position of the PDP Governors is therefore, very justified and timely, so that the Governors as Chief Security Officers of their States under the constitution, can make provision for the protection of their people, without having to wait for a compromised or jaundiced Inspector-General from Abuja, who has ethnic or religious interest inherent in the insecurity bedeviling their states.”

