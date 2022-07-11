Top Stories

Insecurity in Nigeria has become unprecedented under Buhari, ACF cries out

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • ‘We’re tired of familiar sermons, running out of patience’
  • ‘We expected resignations, prosecution over Kuje attack’

 

 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

 

 

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the prevailing insecurity under President Muhammadu Buhari has become unprecedented in the annals of the country and wants the president to brace up before the country crumbles.

ACF, in a statement in Kaduna on Monday, also said they are tired of the usual sermons by the president after every attack and warned Buhari and his administration that the patience of the people is not limitless.

The statement, signed by Murtala M. Aliyu, ACF Secretary General, noted that as those that are ardent supporters of the president the present realities demand that they tell the president what he needs to hear and not what he wants to hear.

Part of the statement said: “Over the past few months, the security crises we face in Nigeria has been deepening and there is a dangerous escalation of violence and bloodshed. Criminal gangs, heavily armed bandits, armed robbers, secessionist insurgents along with those that call themselves soldiers of so-called Caliphate, have laid siege to Nigeria. More so in the Northern states.

“The highly coordinated attack on the Kuje Prison in the Federal Capital, Abuja, on the 5th of July, 2022, and the mass escape of hardened criminals many of whom are Boko Haram terrorists, have triggered an unprecedented wave of apprehension and panic among the long-suffering people, particularly of the North.

“Coming around the time the advance convoy of Mr. President heading to Daura and long after the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on the 28th of March, 2022, in which many people were killed and a lot more kidnapped, the question on the lips of the public, is how and where will these crises, which are unprecedented in severity, leave us?

“We noted that the response of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Kuje Prison tragedy in particular was to offer the familiar cocktail of platitudes, of sermons, condemnations and yet more sermons. As usual, the president asked the security services to ‘investigate’ the outbreak and find out what led to it.

“Presumably, in the view of the President, that was all that he was expected or required to do in the circumstances.

“Although we count ourselves amongst his ardent supporters and have always wished him well, Nigeria’s rapid descent into strife, violence and lawlessness is getting to a point at which we can no longer afford to tell him only what he wants to hear. We do need to tell the president what he also needs to hear.”

The ACF also said: “We simply are unable to find any courteous or less painful words to describe the feeling of utter frustration among the broad masses of Nigeria, especially in the North, arising from the ineffectual management of the security crises by the President. The President in his Sallah message promised to deal with the situation before the end of his tenure.

“However, as long as the crisis remains unabating, Nigerians will justifiably conclude that the government is ineffective and needs to do more if they will ever be able to quell the crises.

“Probably because President Buhari is unable or unwilling to hold his appointees responsible for any deterioration of the security situation and some other socioeconomic sectors under their watch, the vast amount of money and other resources being pumped into the security agencies have largely been ineffective.

“The required boost in manpower and equipment, long recognised as the missing link in the current campaign, have remained largely unimplemented to the required level needed to secure the nation.

“In other countries, the Kuje jail attack and similar ones that have happened in parts of Nigeria would have led to massive reshuffle, resignations and possibly prosecutions of officials that are negligent, incompetent or plainly untrustworthy.

“No person other than the President has both the mandate and responsibility to ensure that the government of Nigeria maintains peace, security, order and good governance.

“We demand that President Buhari braces up without further delay and rises to today’s occasion. The regime needs to reprioritize its programmes and free more resources needed to end the pervasive insecurity that is bringing the country to its knees. We have a duty to tell the president what he needs to hear, which is that the patience of Nigerians is not limitless.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Concerns as $15bn Petro Union judgement hangs over Nigeria amidst rising debts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Federal Government’s move to borrow an additional $4.179 billion has sparked outrage across the country.   This has prompted economists and financial analysts to warn against Nigeria’s debt profile and the repercussions for the economy.   The most recent statistics published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that as of March 2021, the country’s […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Int’l flights resume August 29 – FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has approved August 29 for the resumption of international flights suspended by the nation’s aviation authorities as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this at yesterday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in Abuja. Sirika added that Nigeria’s international airports have reached […]
News Top Stories

Fuel Crisis: Factional IPMAN, ADITOP plead with members to sell at N165/litre

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

…appoint consultants to recover debts The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), yesterday appealed to their members not to sell Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) popularly call petrol above the government approved pump price of N165 per litre. The factional President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo, during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica