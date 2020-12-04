Insecurity in Nigeria, others worsened by COVID-19 pandemic –UN

…as Chambas delivers NISS’ graduation lecture

The United Nations (UN) has said that the security challenges in West Africa and the Sahel, occasioned by the blood-letting activities of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP), were made worse by the Coronavirus disease. According to the UN, the rising spate of violent attacks since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out early this year, was an indication that the disease has had no negative effect on activities of the terrorists in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa and the Sahel.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, stated this, yesterday, at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), a research and development arm of the Department of State Services (DSS). Chambas, who delivered the Graduation Lecture for Participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC13) tagged, “COVID-19: Myths, Really and Challenges to Economic Development and Security”, maintained that, apart from security, the deadly virus has also impacted negatively on the socio-economic development of the region. He, therefore, called for a multi-government and multi-stakeholders’ approach to mitigating the far-reaching effects of the viral disease

Like this: Like Loading...