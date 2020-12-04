News

Insecurity in Nigeria, others worsened by COVID-19 pandemic –UN

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…as Chambas delivers NISS’ graduation lecture

The United Nations (UN) has said that the security challenges in West Africa and the Sahel, occasioned by the blood-letting activities of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP), were made worse by the Coronavirus disease. According to the UN, the rising spate of violent attacks since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out early this year, was an indication that the disease has had no negative effect on activities of the terrorists in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa and the Sahel.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, stated this, yesterday, at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), a research and development arm of the Department of State Services (DSS). Chambas, who delivered the Graduation Lecture for Participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC13) tagged, “COVID-19: Myths, Really and Challenges to Economic Development and Security”, maintained that, apart from security, the deadly virus has also impacted negatively on the socio-economic development of the region. He, therefore, called for a multi-government and multi-stakeholders’ approach to mitigating the far-reaching effects of the viral disease

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Firm creates N2.9bn handbag to help ‘save the oceans’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The world’s most expensive handbag has been created to help raise awareness of ocean pollution. The item costs €6m (N2,910,000,000), with €800,000 (N388,000,000) of the proceeds going towards operations to clean the seas. Made of semi-shiny alligator, the bag is embellished with a diamond pavé accessory and 10 white gold butterflies with sapphires, diamonds […]
News

FG vows to probe VIPs who breached airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has vowed that the alleged breach of airport protocols by some dignitaries will be investigated. The minister said if the individuals were found guilty, they are likely to be imprisoned for not less than two months. According to Sirika, so far, three dignitaries have been alleged to have flouted […]
News

Oyo assures Air Force of support to achieve set-objectives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday declared that the state would support effort by the Nigerian Air Force to achieve its set objectives and expand its operations in the state. The governor, who stated this while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: