Insecurity in Nigeria worrisome, says Jonathan

… Urges Nigerians to close ranks

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lamented the level of insecurity in Nigeria, describing it as worrisome.

He voiced his concern Monday when he paid a courtesy call to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in the Government House, Owerri, in the state capital.

The former president said Nigerians from all walks of life must close ranks and rally together if the nation must overcome the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Jonathan, who had visited the state primarily to commission a private hospital, urged stakeholders to partner the Federal Government in solving the country’s security challenges.

At the courtesy call to Governor Hope Uzodinma, the former president said that security is a collective responsibility and would always be everybody’s business.

However, in his welcome remarks, Uzodinma stated that former President Jonathan’s sterling qualities would continue to resonate in the minds of Nigerians.

He described the former president as patriotic and statesmanly in every sense of the words.

