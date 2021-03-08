News

Insecurity in Nigeria worrisome, says Jonathan

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri   Comment(0)

… Urges Nigerians to close ranks

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has lamented the level of insecurity in Nigeria, describing it as worrisome.
He voiced his concern Monday when he paid a courtesy call to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in the Government House, Owerri, in the state capital.
The former president said Nigerians from all walks of life must close ranks and rally together if the nation must overcome the challenges of insecurity in the country.
Jonathan, who had visited the state primarily to commission a private hospital, urged stakeholders to partner the Federal Government in solving the country’s security challenges.
At the courtesy call to Governor Hope Uzodinma, the former president said that security is a collective responsibility and would always be everybody’s business.
However, in his welcome remarks, Uzodinma stated that former President Jonathan’s sterling qualities would continue to resonate in the minds of Nigerians.
He described the former president as patriotic and statesmanly in every sense of the words.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Oyetola reiterates commitment to youth-empowerment

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday held a stakeholders’ forum on #EndSARS protest tagged “Osun #End- SARS Aftermath Stakeholders’ Engagement, held at Aurora Conference Center, Osogbo. At the forum, Oyetola, who reiterated his promise to embark on youth-empowerment, engagement and development narrated how he was chased by some hoodlums who hijacked the protest. He, however, […]
News

Rivers approves N448.6bn for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council yesterday approved a total sum of N448,660,773.000 budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year.   The Executive Council at the meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, also approved the sum of N2,747,351,405.13 for the conduct of local […]
News

#EndSARS: Conspiracies against Buhari, Nigeria will continue to fail – Bishop Garuba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Renowned cleric, Bishop Sunday Garuba, has declared that all the conspiracies against President Muhammadu Buhari and the country through the EndSARS protests will end in futility.  Bishop Garuba made the proclamation on Friday at Day 2 of the ongoing 21 Days Special Prayer and Fasting organised by National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP). Bishop Garuba, NIFROP’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica