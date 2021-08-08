Insecurity in Northern schools: NUT threatens to stop teaching

Abductions/closure of schools in the North: We may stop teaching –NUT

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), has threatened to stop teaching if the spate of violence in schools especially in the North were not stopped.

This may further increase the number of Out of School Children (OSC) in the country. With 10,193,918 OSC children, Nigeria has the highest number of children not in school globally, and most recently, experts have said an additional three million children have been added to the number due to insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would be recalled that in the last six months, students and teachers have been kidnapped from schools in Katsina, Niger, Zamfara and Kaduna states, all in the North West.

Alarmed that schools in the North have become soft targets for bandits and terrorists, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has raised deep concerns on the safety of its members and pupils, and the threat such actions pose to the teaching profession and the education sector as a whole.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, Secretary General of the NUT, Dr. Mike Ene, who decried the failure of government at all levels to prioritise education, said the neglect of education might be because it was on the concurrent list, adding that if it weren’t, the Safe School Initiative (SSI), which was launched in 2014, ought to have been put in place to ensure teachers safety.

Harping on the importance of teachers to nation building, he expressed shock over the seemingly confusion and inability of government and security agencies to address the degenerating insecurity in the country. He said: “It is one too many; they kidnap today.

In the next 48 hours, they kidnap again and if security operatives rush there, they go to another location and kidnap. People are asking who is playing the Ostrich?

“Is it because the government does not know what to do, they can’t plan their strategies or that those who know that security is the business of everybody don’t want to talk because in every community or kindred, they know each other. So, when there is a foreign party, somebody should say something. “NUT is highly worried.

We started crying that schools have become soft targets when it was with Chibok but right now, it has become a daily occurrence where they take away the pupils and the teachers.”

The NUT scribe further tackled state governors for not making judicious use of security votes, especially in the North where a sect seemed to have declared war on western education.

He continued: “I wonder what they are looking for by kidnapping teachers. Is it that the kidnappers do not want western education to go on in this country again or it is now the business where the rich is sponsoring the poor to risk their lives to go and kidnap, so that when they come to an agreed place they keep them. “We talk about security votes. What is this security vote?

How much is it and how are they using it? Do they use it to set up vigilante here and there or to bring securities that can come and kill security in the school? “For instance, land is not a problem in the north.

So, you can find a school sitting on one hectare of land but you will find only two unarmed security men, probably one in the morning and the second at night. They just ask a few questions and allow people in. “That is not security.

The kind of security we are referring to is a combination of all uniformed men including the ones hired by the state government locally, fully armed and placed in strategic places and they raise an alarm once they find any suspicious movement.

“I am sure the weaponry we have and the fine training of our military and other security is far better than what these so called bandits have. So, it’s a question of the way of gathering information and how we interpret it, so we can flush out these people.

“Therefore, the issue of kidnapping teachers is highly worrisome and we are saying if it continues, we will review our position and ask our employees to assure us. “It is highly condemnable. We all frown at it and we are engaging the governors in affected states to intensify security in our schools.”

38 boarding schools shut in Katsina

Since the abduction and release of over 344 pupils of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, there has not been a case of a successful kidnap.

Some pupils of an Islamiya school, who were abducted in Dandume Local Government Area, were rescued by vigilantes who went after the bandits. Nevertheless, the state government initially shut down all its 38 boarding schools after the incident. But the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, later announced the reopening of four out of the 38 boarding schools after a meeting with zonal inspectors of education and permanent secretaries.

He listed the four boarding schools which reopened on March 2 as the Command Secondary School, Faskari; Command Girls Secondary School, Barkiya; Command Secondary School, Musawa and Police Secondary School, Mani.

The commissioner explained that male pupils in the remaining 34 boarding schools should report to the nearest day secondary school in their location to continue with their studies, while female students should remain at home until the security situation in the state improves.

163 pupils, 27 teachers abducted, 2 dead in Niger

In Niger State, there have been several kidnappings but between January and to date, 163 students and 20 staff have so far been kidnapped with only 27 released. The students released were the ones abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area in February this year.

Also, 15 staffers of the College were released the same day the students were released by the abductors. The remaining 136 pupils still in captivity are children abducted from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina town in the same Rafi LGA. It would be noted that the five Islamiyya teachers abducted alongside the children escaped from Zamfara forest after they were separated from the children.

However, two deaths have been recorded as a student of GSC, Kagara, Benjamin Habila was shot dead by the bandits after he made an attempt to escape. The other, a toddler just three years old, was abandoned by the abductors of the Islamiyya School and he died on the road.

However, the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has faulted the decision, saying the move is not the solution to the security challenges facing the state, even as expert proffered solutions.

The NUT Secretary Niger State, Comrade Labaran Garba, said the union is lamenting the decision because “it will distort the academic activities and render both the students and Teachers idle”. He said even though the Union is not happy at the rate of kidnappings of its members, the NUT does not subscribe to closure of schools.

“Our members have been advised to be vigilant and be security conscious. All the Government needs to do is to provide security.” Secretary General, Institute of Professional Security Experts, Abdullahi Jabi, who weighed- in on the matter, said everybody must be concerned about the situation, especially as it regards schools and children at their formative age.

Another security expert and a retired security officer, Mohammed Musa, said the best solution is to secure the environment of the schools and have adequate intelligence coverage of the school, which should be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Boarding schools still shut in Zamfara

Boarding schools in Zamfara State have remained under lock and key following the abduction of 317 pupils of Government Girls College (GGC) Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area in January this year.

While announcing the closure, Governor Bello Matawale, said the measure was taken in order to strengthen security around the schools. He said: “As we are making efforts to strengthen security around our schools, I have directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools across the state…”

Four days later, the abductors released 279 of their victims but the state government was silent on the remaining 38 students. Although, no official responses from either the State Government or the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), as they declined comments on

the boarding schools remain closed despite claims by the security agencies to have secured the environments for learning to continue. A Vice Principal was abducted by gunmen in one of the boarding secondary schools in Shinkafi Local Government Area and has been in captivity for almost eight months. This, according to an anonymous member of the Zamfara State Chapter of the NUT, has thrown jitters down the spine of its members.

Hence, they have turned down postings to high security risk areas for fear of being abducted by bandits. Boarding schools in Talata Mafara, Bungudu, Maru, Kaura Namoda and Gusau Local Government Areas are closed.

The state government directed the students to be attending the Day Senior and Junior Secondary Schools nearer to their communities to continue their studies.

3 killed, 92 pupils still in captivity in Kebbi

Almost two months after 102 pupils of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, and their teachers were abducted, 92 of them are still in captivity.

Nigerian soldiers said they rescued three of the students and a staff member the following day but added that three other students died during the exercise. Early last week, police in Zamfara State also announced that two more students were rescued.

The remaining students and staff members are now with the kidnappers with the state government and security authorities not forthcoming on what efforts they are making to rescue them. Even local hunters, whom the state government engaged to pursue the bandits have pulled out of the deal.

They cited lack of commitment on the part of the government. Reports had it that the leader of the hunters said they are declining to go because the state government has not given them the required equipment to confront the bandits.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on security matters, Rabiu Kamba, said the allegations are unfounded. He said the state government has provided the necessary assistance to the hunters and “a request from them is currently on the governor’s desk for his approval.”

When contacted, the State Chairman of NUT, Comrade Issa Umar, said that the State government gave a directive that public schools

located around the remote areas should be closed, adding that the government is working hard to ensure that all the schools, both primary and secondary schools, were protected. Sokoto merges, closes schools in border communities Despite the increasing cases of kidnapping and banditry in Sokoto State, it did not witness any case of mass abduction of students.

As a preventive measure, the state government has either closed or merged some boarding schools in the border communities across the state.

It would be recalled that following the mass abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State last December, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on January 8, 2021, approved the temporary merger of all boarding schools within the border communities in the 23 local government areas.

Government Secondary School, Kebbe, moved to Government Secondary School Sanyinna. Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Secondary School, Illela moved to GSS, Gwadabawa and GSS, Sabon/Birnin Gobir moved to Sani Dangyadi Unity Secondary School, Farfaru.

For the girls, GGSS, Illela moved to HABMASS, Sokoto. UBEC S/Birnin Gobir moved to HABMASS, Sokoto and GGC, Rabah moved to Government Girls Unity Secondary School Bodinga. It further said that GSS Gada moved to GSS Kware, GSS Gandi moved to GSS Wurno, GSS Goronyo moved to GSS Wurno while GSS Tureta moved Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto , GSS Isa moved to Science Technical College (STC), Sokoto, similarly GTC Binji moved ABA, Farfaru and OOTC Bafarawa moved to GTC, Farfaru in Sokoto metropolis.

Accordingly, Government Boarding Primary School Balle, Isa and Jabo all the pupils are to return to their former primary schools for normal lessons. Borno no go area for bandits, kidnappers

Since the abduction of over 270 schoolgirls in Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok, by members of Boko Haram insurgents in 2014, there has not been any incidence in Borno State. This is not unconnected with the Boko Haram insurgency, which makes it difficult for kidnappers and bandits to operate in the state. Also, the presence of fully armed soldiers acts as a deterrence.

The Chairman, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Borno State Chapter, Alhaji Bulma Abiso, also former National Union of Teachers (NUT) chairman, said: “As at 2018, 537 teachers were killed by Boko Haram In Borno State alone, and out of that, 474 teachers were primary school teachers, while the remaining 63

