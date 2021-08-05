News

Insecurity in Plateau: Wakeup call to defend yourselves, Gen. Sura tells communities

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Brigadier Gen. John Sura (rtd) has said the security bankruptcy in Plateau State should be a wakeup call to communities under attack to defend themselves. Sura, who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Military Headquarters Abuja, in a press statement he issued in Jos on Wednesday, described the rising insecurity in Riyom and Bassa local councils of the state as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable. He called for synergy amongst communities urging them to set up first line defences before any intervention by the government security personnel.

“It is no longer news that the people saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and properties on the Plateau are not prompt and proactive otherwise we wouldn’t have been addressing this inadequacy which has brought tears and crippled many homes,” he said. He said the major responsibility of the state is to protect and safeguard the lives and properties of the people within its jurisdiction. “Developed societies in ancient and contemporary times are recognised and respected for ensuring the safety of the people and the territory they govern.

“The recent repeated and pathetic insecurity on the Plateau is barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable by a peace loving and hospitable people whose only crime is the passion for success in their fatherland.” Gen. Sura noted that security personnel must therefore forget any other business and focus on their first job of ensuring safety and bringing to an end the barbaric activities of these agents of darkness. Meanwhile the President of the Evangelical church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya has called on the state and federal governments and security agencies to intervene and prevail on the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to stop the genocide in Plateau State.

Rev. Panya, in a press statement he signed and issued on Wednesday in Jos, said governments must rise up to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties for all citizens irrespective of their tribes, ethnicity or religion, saying otherwise the country would quickly degenerate into total anarchy.

“What is so sad and inexplicable is that, many of the villages, where these killings and burnings are taking place, are basically located behind the 3rd Armoured Division Barrack of the Nigerian Army, yet, these militias are allowed to continue their heinous murders and carnage without any intervention by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. The ECWA President, however, called on all the federal and state governments to, in the immediate future, send relief materials to the displaced and distressed victims of this crisis, especially to many who are hungry, homeless and helpless.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta approves 2021/2023 MTEF/FSP, targets N306bn budget size

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Executive Council (SEC) yesterday approved the revised 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/ FSP) at its virtual meeting. The meeting, which was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, also gave a nod to a projection of N306.44 billion budget size for the 2021 fiscal year. The […]
News Top Stories

How COVID-19 stalled Oronsaye Report’s implementation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Caleb Onwe

The coronavirus pandemic, which shut down a substantial part of government, activities for several months, has stalled plans by the Federal Government to implement the report of the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies.   The report, popularly called ‘Oronsaye Report’ is an 800-page document which recommended the […]
News Top Stories

FG should take blame for Igboho, Kanu’s emergence –Ladoja

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Former Oyo State governor, Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday said the Federal Government should take the blame for the emergence of separatist leaders Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a.Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu. While Igboho is leading the agitation for Oduduwa Republic, Kanu wants Igbo to break away from Nigeria. Reacting to Igboho’s reported arrest in Benin Republic on Monday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica