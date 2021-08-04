Metro & Crime

Insecurity in Plateau: Wakeup call to defend yourselves, Gen. Sura tells communities

Musa Pam, Jos

 

Brigadier Gen. John Sura (rtd) has said the security bankruptcy in Plateau State should be a wakeup call to communities under attacks to defend themselves.

Sura, who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Military Headquarters Abuja, in a press statement he issued in Jos on Wednesday, described the rising insecurity in Riyom and Bassa local councils of the state as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable.

He called for synergy amongst communities urging them to set up first line defences before any intervention by the government security personnel.

“It is no longer news that the people saddled with the responsibility of securing lives and properties on the Plateau are not prompt and proactive otherwise we wouldn’t have been addressing this inadequacy which has brought tears and crippled many homes,” he said.

He said the major responsibility of the state is to protect and safeguard the lives and properties of the people within its jurisdiction.

“Developed societies in ancient and contemporary times are recognized and respected for ensuring the safety of the people and the territory they govern.

“The recent repeated and pathetic insecurity on the Plateau is barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable by a peace loving and hospitable people whose only crime is the passion for success in their fatherland.”

Gen. Sura noted that security personnel must therefore forget any other business and focus on their first job of ensuring safety and bringing to an end the barbaric activities of these agents of darkness.

Meanwhile the President of the Evangelical church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya has called on the state and federal governments and security agencies  to intervene and prevail on the Nigerian Army and all security agencies to stop the genocide in Plateau State.

Rev. Panya, in a press statement he signed and issued on Wednesday in Jos, said governments must rise up to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties for all citizens irrespective of their tribes, ethnicity or religion, saying  otherwise the country would quickly degenerate into total anarchy.

