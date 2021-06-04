Politics

Insecurity in S’East: Still a cloud of uncertainty

OKEY MADUFORO writes on the controversy trailing identities of those responsible for attacks on security agents and public facilities in the South-East geopolitical zone

There is confusion in the South-East over speculations that the various police commands in the five states of the zone are shielding identities of persons so far arrested in connection with killings and destruction of public facilities in the area. The police are particular being accused of being economical with the truth of whether the unknown gun men are Igbos of the South East extraction, Fulani herdsmen or members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The confusion is heightened over the inability of the governors of Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra and Abia states and the respective commissioners of Police in the various states to make public, identities of the suspected gunmen arrested by their various commands. All the people of the zone have been able to get from the police commands is that investigations are ongoing, and that very soon, the outcome would be made public.

Governor Hope Uzodima of Imo State had earlier accused his political opponents of masterminding the attack on the Owerri Correction Centre and police formations in the state yet no arrest was made to clearly identify the political opponents. Uzodinma was later quoted to have said that majority of those attacking Imo State are not Igbos but failed to reveal the part of the country they are from. However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Imo State governor, Mr. Oguwike Nkwachukwu, told our reporter that it is incumbent on the police to do their job of exposing identities of the unknown gunmen and not the state government.

It is the same impression in Anambra as the state police command insists that investigations have not been concluded for it to parade the suspected gunmen. It would be recalled that the Anambra State Police Command had announced the arrest of four persons in connection with the attack on a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and an aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, which led to the death of three policemen.

Governor Willie Obiano later announced that nine persons have so far been arrested in connection with the attack on Soludo, bringing the number to 13, but none of them has been paraded till date. Similarly, the attack on the headquarters of Zone 13 of the Nigeria Police has also deepened the confusion as police claimed that several arms were recovered from the hoodlums and many sustained bullet injuries yet no single arrest was made. Weeks later a truck load of arms fell at Onitsha and the police claimed that the driver was arrested and the arms are in police custody but the command is yet to make public, the identity of the driver and his confessions a month after.

The Anambra Police Command is also yet to expose the owner or owners of the guns and who ordered the guns and for what reason. Just recently, there has been conflicting if the police actually killed four hoodlums, who were involved in the attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (IÑEC) in Awka and the Police B Division, Awka. While security operatives involved in the gun battle claimed that four persons were killed and two persons arrested, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Christopher Owolabi, could not confirm it but rather said that the investigation is still on, adding that any further comment on the matter will jeopardize the work of the command. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 13, Ukpo, Nkiru Nwude, could not be reached as her phone rang severally, while a text massage sent to her was not replied.

It is against this backdrop that a coalition of pressure groups in the South-East has charged the respective police commands in the affected states to make public, identities of the apprehended gunmen to confirm if they are Igbos or fulani herdsmen. According to the National President of the National Forum for South-East Presidency (NFSEP), Dr. Patrick Enuneku, “it doesn’t stop at announcing that a certain number of people have been arrested but to parade them and let us know if they are Fulani herdsmen or our Igbo brothers as one is tempted to believe that the police has never made any arrest at all and as such the police should come forward and tell us who they are and where they came from.”

