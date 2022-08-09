News Top Stories

Insecurity in S'East: Stop blaming victims, Ohanaeze tells Buhari

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has frowned at the alleged insinuations by the Federal Government which tend to blame the elders of South East for the insecurity in the region.

 

Reacting to a statement credited to the Special Assistant on Media to the President, GarbaShehu, thegroup saidthattheFederalGovernment knows the cause of the heightened insecurity in the region and knows what to do to stem the tide.

 

In a statement released to journalists in Enugu, yesterday, and signed by the national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said that elders of theregionhadalwaysspoken out against the taking of life of anybody by others under any guise, adding that such barbaric act was against the Igbo value and culture.

 

The statement in part read: “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World wide, led by Amb (Prof) George Obiozor, has been drawn to the statement that made various headlines such as, ‘President Muhammadu Buhari Flays Killings in the South East.’

“According to Mallam Garba Shehu, the Special Assistant to the President on Media, ‘President Muhammadu Buhari condemned in strong terms the recent attacks against non-indigenes andlawenforcementofficials by terrorists in the South East, calling on the community and religious leaders to speakmoreforcefullyagainst the killings and to stand up and defend the ethos of the nation’s cultural and religious heritage.’

 

“ThisDay August 7, 2022, reports that “President Buhari’s reaction came amid reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemenattheir dutyposts. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide joins the Presidency and, indeed, the good people of Nigeria in condemning this dastardly act that occurred at Imo State, South East of Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze has repeatedly explained that among the Igbo, human life is very sacred. And we have often called on the Nigerian security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators of such acts are brought to book as a deterrent to others.” Ohanaeze stated that the failure of the Nigerian security agents to fish out the criminals cannot be blamed on the Igbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, however, frowns at the statement by the Presidency, which is nuanced against the South East as a haven for terrorists thatattacknon-indigenesand law enforcement officials; implying that the insecurity persists because the leaders have not forcefully spoken.”

The group said such insinuation was unfair to the Igbo, especially “when the Presidency knows the root cause and the nature of the insecurity in the South East. It needs be added that the solution to the insecurity in the South East lies in the enormous powers of the Presidency.”

Ohanaeze said the remarks by the Presidency appear to have ignored the prolonged open war with the Boko Haram in the North East; the banditry in the North West, especially in Katsina State; the Fulani herdsmen invasion of severalcommunitiesintheMiddle Belt region; the church massacre at Owo, (South West); the daily kidnappings on our highways; the Kaduna-Abuja train abduction, etc.

 

“A few instances highlight thecurrentstateof insecurity in Nigeria: Two months ago,  suspected    armed herdsman in the early hours of Sunday, June21, allegedly killed about 30 persons in two communities of Okpokwu Local GovernmentAreaof BenueState in what has been described as unprovoked attacks on civilians.

 

Channels Television reported that the Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the attack to journalist in a brief statement; and severalothersinBenueState. “On Monday July 22, 2022, gunmen attacked some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army PresidentialGuards Brigade.

 

The incident, which took place around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed.

 

“According to the report, ‘two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and a lieutenant, while the remaining were other ranks.’ “OnFriday, August5, 2022, Advocacy News reports that ‘Gunmen have abducted 14 Indian nationals working with a ceramics company in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“A Wisconsin-based    Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), one of the world’s most reliable conflict data aggregators, stated that ‘there were 18abductioneventstargeting students across Northern Nigeria between January 2018 and April 2021.

 

The ACLED data also shows that the bandits killed more than 2,600 civilians in 2021, an increase of over250percentfrom2020. This number dwarfs that of civilian deaths credited to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province in the same year.

“Paradoxically, when the District Head of Daura, the hometown of Mr President, was kidnapped and was freed after two months, Mallam Garba Shehu was quoted as saying that the ‘incident was evidence that Duara was not receiving preferential treatment and that insecurity was a national problem.’

“In other words, when insecurity manifests in the North West, it is a national problem; but when on the other hand, it occurs in the South East, it is blamed on the inability of the ‘community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the killings and to stand up and defend the ethos of the nation’s cultural and religious heritage.’

 

