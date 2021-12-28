News Top Stories

Insecurity in S'W: Akintoye unveils PAJAWIRI mobile app to track kidnap victims

Poised to put an end to the incessant security breaches in Yoruba land, foremost historian and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof Banji Akintoye, has unveiled an innovative mobile application designed to track kidnap victims as well as expose danger anywhere in Yoruba land.

The mobile apps and alert system, named PAJAWIRI, according to Akintoye’s Communications Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, in a press statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims, once the victims have the application installed in their phones, either on or off. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony which was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued.

He also said that the security system also has another system called AFINIHAN that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application. “We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. It is these innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria,” he said. On the benefits of PAJAWIRI, Akintoye said: “Every person in possession of the app on their telephone will be able to activate the app instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.”

 

