Metro & Crime

Insecurity in SW: Akintoye unveils  PAJAWIRI mobile app to track kidnapped victims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Poised to put an end to the incessant security breaches in Yorubaland, a foremost historian and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji  Akintoye, has unveiled an innovative Mobile Application designed to track kidnapped victims and expose danger anywhere in Yoruba Land.

The Mobile Application and Alert System, named PAJAWIRI, according to Akintoye’s  Communication’s Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, in a press release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Monday, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once the victims have the application installed in their phones either on or off.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony which held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. He also said that the security system also has another system called ‘AFINIHAN’ that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

“We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. It is these Innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria,” he said.

On the attendant benefits of PAJAWIRI, Akintoye, said: “Every person in  possession of the PAJAWIRI app on their telephone, will be able to activate the app instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NSCDC arrests man for sexual assault of minor in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A 39-year-old man, Segun Oni, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Igbaja in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, (name withheld). A statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said: “The case was reported at NSCDC Igbaja […]
Metro & Crime

Don decries influx of foreigners into nation’s construction industry

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

…calls for enactment of Local Content Act A Professor of Civil and Geotechnical Engineering and former Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Samuel Uchechukwu Ejezie has advocated the enactment of local content laws for the construction industry in the country. This, he said would help curtail the influx of all shades of […]
Metro & Crime

I wanted my baby to die, says 22-year-old mother

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

…sold baby to pastor for N10,000   A 22-year-old lady, Seun Oladayo, has been arrested in Ondo State for allegedly selling her day-old baby for N10,000.   The suspect, Oladayo, reportedly contacted a pastor to buy her baby for N10,000. Oladayo said she wanted the baby dead because she had no means of taking care […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica