Insecurity in SW: Akintoye unveils  PAJAWIRI mobile app to track kidnapped victims

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Poised to put an end to the incessant security breaches in Yorubaland, a foremost historian and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has unveiled an innovative Mobile Application designed to track kidnapped victims and expose danger anywhere in Yoruba Land.

The Mobile Application and Alert System, named PAJAWIRI, according to Akintoye’s Communication’s Manager, Maxwell Adeleye, in a press release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Monday, can also expose criminal elements wherever they are with their victims once the victims have the application installed in their phones either on or off.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony which held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akintoye, who joined the event virtually, said the emergence of PAJAWIRI is an evidence that the Yoruba people are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. He also said that the security system also has another system called ‘AFINIHAN’ that can be used by those without android phones to link up with those with the full application.

“We have now proven to the world that we cannot be captured nor be subdued. We are too intellectually sophisticated to be subdued. It is these Innovations and intellectual powers that we will deploy to get ourselves out of the quagmires of Nigeria,” he said.

On the attendant benefits of PAJAWIRI, Akintoye, said: “Every person in possession of the PAJAWIRI app on their telephone, will be able to activate the app instantly, whenever they find themselves in danger. By activating the app, they will be able to alert their families, their friends and their neighbours that they are in danger and that they need help.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...