Insecurity inhibiting infrastructural devt, Buhari laments

…alleges people perpetrate insecurity for profit

President Muhammmadu Buhari has lamented that insecurity, manifesting as banditry, kidnapping and insurgencies, has inhibited the delivery of infrastructural projects by his administration. Buhari said this yesterday at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President assured that his government was ready to use everything within its powers to end insecurity in the country and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book. Buhari, who alleged that some people were perpetrating insecurity for personal gains, said ‘‘insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.’’ He added that apart from inhibiting delivery of infrastructure and social services, insecurity has adversely affected investments that drive innovation, create industries, wealth and jobs. ‘‘Some of the people who perpetuate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

‘‘Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country. ‘‘In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book. ‘‘We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective, or waver in our commitment, and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts,’’ he said.

