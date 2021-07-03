Insecurity-inspired schools closure: North, time bomb waiting to explode –Vice Chancellors, ASUU

…region will become more fertile ground for recruiting terrorists, bandits

…Nigeria will be adversely affected in the long run

Since the wave of kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransom, many state authorities, including those in Kano, Yobe, Niger, and Zamfara, have ordered the closure of schools. With this frightening situation, some Vice Chancellors, officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other academics have described the insecurity-inspired schools’ closure, especially in the North, as a time bomb waiting to explode.

Many of them have also said that the situation would make the Northern region to become a more fertile ground for recruiting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, and that such would, if not properly handled, adversely affect the whole country. The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, in his reaction, warned that banditry is now targeted at schools at various levels in the country.

He advised the government to use the security agencies to tackle the challenge as a short term measure. Bala said: “It is an attempt to prevent the North from opening schools and so adversely destroy the educational system. “There can be no schooling where there seems to be no secured environment.

In fact, normal life will not be possible if the environment is not secured. “It’s like this banditry is deliberately targeted at our schools at all levels which means there is a deliberate attempt at trying to prevent the North from opening schools. “I only hope banditry will be brought under control very soon otherwise our schools and indeed our education will be badly affected.”

He however, suggested two approaches to tackle banditry, which, according to him, must be done swiftly. “While the government uses security agencies to tackle the challenge as a short term measure, it should also look at the long term measure. “Government should check the unemployment rate because an idle man is the devil’s workshop. “There is the problem of poverty, some of them are involved because of lack of exposure and what to eat, and these are issues that had been with us and had contributed to the current predicament facing the North. “The solution is multifaceted; we have to control the banditry so that it doesn’t bite harder.

“There should be an effective control of banditry so that it does not get to us and we know that the government has rolled out so many interventions to address poverty alleviation. “That may take time, but we must make sure that we are very consistent and ensure it is targeted at those that are affected.”

Bala said that once the issues of poverty and unemployment are addressed, then the problem will be minimal and of course, the issue of illiteracy would have been tackled. “Many of those involved in banditry don’t know what they are doing; these are social, long term issues that brought us to where we are now. “So, current and successive governments should work hard at minimising them.”

Closure of schools a national disaster –UniAbuja VC

In a similar vein, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, described the closure of schools in the North as a result of the rising insecurity in the region, as a national disaster. Na’Allah, who raised concerns over the intellectual effect closure of schools have on students, stressed that continuity and academic progression was paramount to national development.

He expressed worry over the predictability of school activities, saying that the academic calendar, which showcases step by step activities of schools and institutions in an academic year to ensure discipline and orderliness, now constitutes a threat to the safety of students and teachers, especially in the North. He said: “Security is number one and the implication of the crisis we have generally on education is alarming.

“Education has to be stable and it is usually predictable in the sense that you know when academic class starts and ends, when students go for holiday, when staff are on break. “But with the situation in our hands it is unpredictable such that you don’t even know what next.

“It is a threat and for security to be added to that crisis, is too much. Already, strikes are causing instability in education, now security is adding to it and schools are closed because of insecurity. “We do not want this again, particularly at the lower level schools and even some universities where there have been attacks.

“The universities should be different because their work must continue and you shouldn’t begin to close universities the way they are being closed in Nigeria. “It is a crisis that is intellectually diminishing and a national disaster on its own and we don’t think we should add insecurity to the reasons universities must close simply because of security challenges.”

If education is shut down in the North, crime will surge – Provost

The Provost of the Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu, Dr. Philip Nto, called on the Presidency to find a way of keeping students productively engaged if, in the unlikely situation, that insecurity in the Northern part of the country forces academic institutions to shut down.

The Provost stated that if academic activities are eventually grounded in the North and students are allowed to stay at home doing nothing, there will be an unprecedented surge in criminal activities in the region. Nto maintained that students should not be allowed to stay at home for an extended period of time as an idle mind will always be the devil’s workshop.

He advised the Presidency to move such students down South where there are adequate educational facilities and infrastructure for learning. He said, “Instead of just shutting down schools and allowing students to stay at home, the Federal Government should move them to the South. “There are facilities and infrastructure in the South, enough to accommodate any student from the North that is serious about acquiring education, needless to mention the online learning portal which our institution and several others operate.” He noted that there is relative security in the South when compared to what is going on in some parts of the North.

“It is difficult for some of the things being witnessed in the North to happen in the South because of our peculiar terrain. In the North, they have many thick forests where as much as 200 or 300 persons can be held and hidden away from prying eyes for months, but there is no such thing in the South. “In the South East, for instance, there are actually very few forests and they are known and already mapped by the security agencies.”

ASUU president, others warn of dire consequences of increasing insecurity in schools

Also, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, warned that if drastic measures are not taken to curb the rising insecurity, it might spiral out of control and engulf the entire country. He said a situation where students and teachers have become the target of kidnapping for ransom was unacceptable and called on governments to put measures in place to ensure adequate protection for all citizens. According to him, “Every citizen deserves to be protected and that is the duty of the government.”

He warned that if the situation was allowed to continue it would affect not only education but also social and economic life. “Could anyone have imagined that policemen and their stations would become the target of attack, particularly in the South-east? “So, you can see that no part of the country is safe.

It should be the concern of every one because there is no way all the students and pupils in schools in the North will relocate to the South. “Rather you are likely to see a large number of dropouts, out of school children and high level ignorance, and its far-reaching implications in the long run. “No one is safe anywhere in the country. They are after the students and teachers. If nothing is done, soon they will overrun the country.”

‘Closing schools anywhere, a big challenge’

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) also said that closing schools anywhere is a big challenge because Nigeria as a country, he said, is currently battling with the highest number of out of school children in the world. “With that in mind, he added, anything that will lead to closing of schools in the country will be a big challenge, especially in the Northern part of the country. He however, noted that closing schools will amount to succumbing to the dictates of the insurgents. “If you look at the insurgents, their name is Boko Haram, which means Western education is bad. “So, I believe very strongly that we should do anything possible including using our security agencies to support in making our schools functional so as to make sure no child is left behind. Government should make sure it gets security agencies to protect the schools,” he said.

‘Boko Haram sect may see closure of schools as a victory’

A senior lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka, Dr. B.C. Anyanwu, in his contribution, said if schools in the North are closed, it stands to reason that Boko Haram has won as that has been their objective. He said: “But then, it would also mean that the Northern elders and leaders are culpable and complicit in the entire kidnapping and banditry saga, especially with the likes of Sheik Gumi frolicking and gallivanting with them. “Closing schools won’t of course stop them as they would find other avenues of carrying out their nefarious activities. “If the Northern governors, who own the presidency and the presidency itself cannot curb the activities of Boko Haram but choose to close schools as a solution then, they have accepted defeat. “This is because their children being out of school would simply find themselves into banditry and Boko Haram continues ‘No to Western education, yes to Boko Haram’. “How on Earth did someone come up with such an annoying and irritating suggestion?”

‘As a self-fulfilling prophecy, Sanusi’s words have come to pass today’

Dr. Chris Anyokwu of the University of Lagos, recalled that former HRH, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, deposed Emir of Kano, once addressed an elite gathering of Northern Muslims, challenging them to show him in the Quran and the Hadith where Islam encourages poverty, malnutrition and illiteracy. He added that almajiris, who have now morphed into bandits and terrorists, were victims of an uncaring system. “As a self-fulfilling prophecy, Sanusi’s words have come to pass today, given the uptick in banditry and terrorism in the North occasioning the closure of schools due to the rising incidences of abduction.

“The implication is that, the majority of children of school-age will be denied the opportunity to further their education, thus leading to a vast population of half-baked, poverty-stricken people condemned to a lifetime of deprivation, misery and hopelessness. “Besides, the lack of opportunity and access could increase anti-social acts exponentially, thereby utterly threatening the very foundation of civilised society in Nigeria,” he said.

Another don from the same university, who chose to remain anonymous, told one of our reporters that he doesn’t think closing schools is the solution. Instead, he advocated an increase in security presence and surveillance in schools, and getting the military or paramilitary to give short drills or response tactics to students in the event of unexpected attacks. He also said that the situation requires providing emergency response telephone numbers to schools inclusive of their hostels so that security agents can be contacted during emergencies, and getting security agents to increase the pressure on bandits so that they can leave schools and the children alone. Reports indicate that over 768 students were abducted by bandits within a space of 78 days, forcing seven states in the North to shut down schools.

This, many said, is bad news for the country as Nigeria is said to have one of world’s highest numbers of out-of-school children, about 13.2 million, according to UNICEF. According to other reports, about 800 secondary school and university students have thus far been kidnapped in coordinated attacks by terrorists and bandits in the last six months alone. Of the huge number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, about 60 per cent are said to be in the North, with most being girls, the primary target of Boko Haram’s brutal hate campaign against Western education. According to one data, 30 per cent of pupils drop out of primary school and only 54 per cent transit to junior secondary schools.

