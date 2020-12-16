Insecurity: Inter-faith group queries rationale for keeping Service Chiefs

Our Reporter

The National Coalition of Interfaith Group of Nigeria (NCIGN), has expressed serious concern over the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack the Service Chiefs, in the face of the worsening security situation in the country.

According to the Inter-faith group, the spate of insecurity across the country, has made the need to rejig the nation’s security architecture more urgent and compelling.

It wondered why the President had continued to retain the military heads, despite resolutions made by the National Assembly for the immediate sack of the Service Chiefs.

In a statement, the interfaith organisation, Wednesday, listed six prayer points for Nigerians of all faith to take before God in prayers for intervention in the security problems.

Noting that the issue of security of life and property was “deteriorating on an hourly basis”, the group decried “Mr President’s deliberate refusal to act according to the demands of Nigerians”.

The statement said: “We found President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaction over the sack of the Service Chiefs and other recommendations on security very disturbing and abnormal hence, we passionately appeal to Nigerians of all faith all over the world to take one hour of their days starting today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, to pray for God’s intervention.

“We issue this statement to state our position on a pertinent national issue that has become embarrassing to our dear country and which has put us to shame even among our immediate brothers in the west African sub region.

“We have become a laughing stock even among smaller nations that used to depend on us as big brother.

“It is the issue of security of life and property which is deteriorating on an hourly basis, and Mr President’s deliberate refusal to act according to the demands of Nigerians.

“As people in the active service of God from all faiths and denominations, we have cogent reasons to believe that fervent prayers seeking the face of God can restore peace in our dear country.”

