Insecurity: Investors express doubt over 2023 elections

As the country marches towards 2023 general election, the organised business community represented by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has lamented that the worsening insecurity may stall the political process and also negatively impact the economy severely.

Describing the situation as worrisome and threatening foreign direct investment inflows into the country, the LCCI said the economy as well as democracy were seriously under threat.

President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train was another wrong message to potential

According to him: “On behalf of the business community, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is concerned with the current insecurity because of its impact on businesses and the economy. “We are also very concerned because of the apparent threat to our forthcoming general elections in 2023 and, by extension, a threat to our democracy.

“In the absence of peace and security, it would be challenging to hold credible, free, and fair elections that would reflect the choices of the electorates about whom their leaders should be.” The chamber’s president alluded to the fact that since 2009, nearly 350,000 people have been killed in the North eastern part of the country due largely to the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, while, the number of displaced people in the Lake Chad Basin is about three million.

Olawale-Cole said: “Insecurity in Nigeria is multidimensional and pervasive, ranging from armed banditry, kidnapping, attacks on state infrastructure, perennial herder-farmer clashes to gang violence, attacks on police stations, prisons, airports, and power transformers, intercommunalviolence, ritual killings, mob justice, and casual intimidation of ordinary citizens by the law enforcement agents.

“In the South-South region, we have an economic war as the government struggles to maintain the peace required to achieve optimalcrudeoilexplorationfor forexearnings. Nigeriaearns about 80 percent of its foreign exchange earnings from the oil and gas sector.”

The LCCI helmsman disclosed that the 2021 Global Peace Index published by the Institute for Peace and Economics ranked Nigeria at 146 out of 163 countries, only better than countries like Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Russia, which are typically known to have been conflict areas for a long time.

The LCCI chieftain stressed further that there were political agitations in the South-East and secessionist agitations in the South-West. “Today, wehaveterrorism, banditry, and kidnapping in the northern part that has takenfrighteningdimensions and colorations.”

“In the face of these challenges, Nigeria needs a surveillance infrastructure that is monitored in real-time to respond to emergencies and foil planned crimes.

“This calls for more technology deployment to gather intelligence, provide 24/7 responsive surveillance, and track persons’ movements and activities, especially in already troubled areas, youth unemployment is a critical factor fuelling insecurity in Nigeria.

“The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that youth unemployment is at 42.5 per cent and youth underemployment at 21 per cent. This is a driving factorfor theinsecuritycrises in Nigeria. “We need more jobs to engage our youths productively.

We must tackle gun control crises where unauthorised and unidentified people possess firearms without strict control. It is estimated that more than six million small armsareinthehandsof civilian nonstate actors. “Also, drug abuse by our youth must be curtailed, and

