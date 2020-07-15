Metro & Crime

Insecurity is destroying Nigeria, says Amb. Kwande

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande has said Nigerian as a nation is gone considering the prevailing insecurity ravaging some part of the country particularly the Northeast, Northwest and Northcentral zones of the country which has became a serious nightmare that must be addressed with utmost sincerity.
He said the Northern region belonged to all and charged youths in the region to speak out, as well as protect and preserve the uniqness of the people and the intergrity which they were known for decades ago.
The elder stateman stated this on Wednesday when he received a delegation of Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) from the national headquarters led by Muhammed Abbdulahi Muhammed at his residence in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
Kwande maintained that he is proud to see the younger ones now taking over the struggles to better the region and the entire country by extension and charged them to avoid been used as instrument of social destructions like kidnapping banditry, conflict merchants amongst others
“The younger ones were not with us before now, I am proud to see you people doing this, but you the younger generation must do more because there is a lot that still needs to be done. Today, I am afraid of going to my village just because of kidnappers, and this was not like that before.
“With what is happening in the Northeast, our country is gone, while the North was talking of intergrity, the South was looking at education and the East was talking of commerce. We were known for our intergrity both home and abroad, ensure you try and your best to project Northern Nigeria not as a beggers but as people with a rich cultural heritage and intergrity.”
Leader of the delegation, Muhammed Andullahi Muhammed said their visit to Plateau State was to establish the problem of insecurity that is peculiar to the state within the North Central region of the country was also carried out simultaneously by other delegates in all the 19 Northern states of the federation with a view to finding lasting solution to the insecurity menace ravaging the region.

