INSECURITY: ISWAP's ability to fire rockets in Borno terrifes FG

The federal government has expressed concerns over the ability of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) operating in Borno State to fire rockets targeting areas in Maiduguri, the state capital. It also said that there was no cause for alarm over the alleged leaked memo where security intelligence revealed that terrorists have planned to attack the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, within the festive period.

Briefing newsmen yesterday after the Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammmadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, said that the nature of criminality in the Southeast was responsible for the high presence of police on the roads. It could be recalled that hours before the visit of the President to Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday, multiple explosions rocked the capital with rockets landing on many houses around Ngomari, Bulumkutu and Ayafe near the airport.

This reportedly forced a massive deployment of troops to battle with ISWAP elements and to foil the attack by the terrorists. Usman said the ability of the terrorists to land rockets was worrisome added ng however that the terrorists were unable to achieve their objectives with the rocket launch Flanked by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the IGP said: “They are launching it in major towns, they are launching it in Maiduguri.

It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it. “What they have done yesterday (Thursday), yes, they have done it, but to a large extent, they have not achieved what they have intended to achieve because of the situation the security agencies particularly the military put in place.” On whether the security agencies have been able to determine the origin of the rockets, the IGP said it had been done before and after the firing incident occurred. He said, “Yes, it had been done before and even after. Some of those who must have planned and thrown those rockets have been taken out.”

 

