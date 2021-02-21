News

Insecurity: I’ve no apology speaking truth on herdsmen killings –Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has again spoken very tough about insecurity bedeviling the country and being perpetrated by armed Fulani herdsmen.

The Governor said that he has no apology to anyone in the country for speaking the truth to Nigerians especially those in positions of authority over his comments on the worsening security accompanied by killing of innocent citizens.

 

The Governor said this at the burial of his uncle, late Samuel Atule in his village at Nzorov, Guma Local Government Area. Governor Ortom regretted that some Nigerians, because of crumbs, have stooped so low in order to vilify him but prayed God to forgive such  people.

 

He said: “Anyone who may feel uncomfortable with my comments should come out and challenge me to a debate so that the world will hear both sides and judge whether I am right or wrong. It is unfortunate that some people because of crumbs they are benefitting from the situation shy away from speaking the truth on the worsening security in the country.

 

“Despite widespread blackmail against me and intimidation, I will continue to speak the truth. I will continue to talk until the people who voted me into office ask me to stop. “Yesterday, they said I was being unreasonable by enacting the anti open grazing law, but today, every state is adopting it.

 

The whole world has come to now believe that what I was saying was the truth. We cannot allow lawlessness to prevail in this country because if we do, there will be anarchy”.

 

Also, he decried federal government’s stance on ranching policy as canvassed by his administration, saying its global importance will soon be appreciated by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

 

Governor Ortom recalled a recent situation where herdsmen came into his village and abducted a woman, took her into the bush and raped her for three days before she was rescued and taken to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.

