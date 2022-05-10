Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Joint Force repels terrorists’ attack on Niger community, rescue 15 abductees

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

As part of efforts to curb banditry and other criminal activities in Niger State, the Joint Security Tactical Team with vigilante members on Monday evening engaged suspected terrorists in a gun duel and rescued 15 victims in Jellako village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Making this known, Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas said at about 2030hrs, based on a tip-off, suspected armed bandits were sighted around Jellako village in Rafi LGA.

According to him: “In an ongoing clearance operation the Joint Security Tactical Team with vigilante members were immediately mobilized to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle.

“As a result of the firing power of the tactical teams, the bandits fled the scene and some of them escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

“While the bandits scampered for their lives, they abandoned two of their motorcycles and 15 victims abducted at different locations in the state.”

Kuryas, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists, added: “The victims were rescued unhurt by the teams and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. They will later be re-united with their families after the medical attention.”

He added that two motorcycles were equally recovered and search is ongoing to get those who escaped with bullet wounds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers allegedly intercept Benue Links bus, abduct passengers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…two others die in another bus accident A five-seater bus belonging to the Benue State government owned company, “Benue Links” was on Wednesday reportedly intercepted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers and taken to unknown destination. This is just as another bus from the transport company with registration number LV595 conveying passengers from Otukpo Local […]
Metro & Crime

Truck kills three students, motorcyclist in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Ibadan A truck yesterday crushed to death a commercial motorcyclist and three students of Idito High School, Erunmu, Ibadan, Oyo State. The truck, it was learnt, tried to avoid running over some sheep but lost control and killed the four victims. The incident, which led to an immediate riot on Olodo-Iwo Road, paralysed vehicular movement […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Police arrest man planning robbery operation in Oshogbo, recover pistol

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect allegedly planning to travel to Oshogbo, Osun State, with his gang members to rob. It was learnt that the 24-year-old Babamidele Yusuf was arrested by operatives from Mushin division who were on patrol of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica