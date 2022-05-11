Insecurity: Joint Force repels terrorists’ attack on Niger community, rescues 15 abductees

As part of efforts to curb banditry and other criminal activities in Niger State, the Joint Security Tactical Team with vigilante members on Monday evening engaged suspected terrorists in a gun duel and rescued 15 victims in Jellako village in Rafi Local Government Area of the state. Making this known, Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, said at about 20:30hrs, based on a tipoff, suspected armed bandits were sighted around Jellako village in Rafi LGA.

He said: “In an ongoing clearance operation, the Joint Security Tactical Team with vigilante members were immediately mobilised to the area where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle. “As a result of the firing power of the tactical teams, the bandits fled the scene and some of them escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries. “While the bandits scampered for their lives, they abandoned two of their motorcycles and 15 victims abducted at different locations in the state.”

Kuryas, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, and made available to journalists, added: “The victims were rescued unhurt by the teams and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. They will later be re-united with their families after the medical attention.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...