Barely two days after armed bandits asked some communities to pay N5million monthly or risk being attacked, a security Joint Task Force stationed in Erena town of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has successfully repelled an attack by marauders on the town after hours of gun battle

It was reliably learnt that the bandits invaded the town at about 4am on Tuesday in their large numbers in a coordinated attempt to unleash havoc on the people.

It was gathered that the security task force based in the town, however, put up a brave resistance with superior fire power that prevented the bandits from gaining access.

A witness and Co-Convener of Shiroro Youths Forum, Bello Ibrahim told journalists that a vehicle belonging to the security outfit was, however, burnt by the bandits.

According to Ibrahim, who spoke in telephone interview with our Correspondent: “Yes, I can confirm to you that in the early hours of today (Tuesday), terrorists in their large numbers stormed Erena town in an attempt to unleash havock on defenceless, peaceful and unsuspecting locals.”

Ibrahim explained that the terrorists, however, met stiff resistance from the Security Joint Task Force, comprising conventional security and local vigilantes, stationed at Day Secondary School, Erena.