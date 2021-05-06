News Top Stories

Insecurity: Jonathan, Buhari paid ransom to kidnappers, bandits –Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

…advocates carrot and stick approach in fighting insecurity
…says 2023 watershed in Nigeria’s survival
…warns minority’ll be oppressed if Nigeria breaks up

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday alleged that contrary to denial from the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan and current President Muhammadu Buhari, both have indulged kidnappers by paying them ransoms. He, however, submitted that the government must develop means to deal with kidnappers and bandits heavily in place of ransom payments.

Obasanjo, who spoke when members of the Tiv Professionals Group (TPG) paid him a courtesy visits at his Penthouse residence located within Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, also expressed the fear that if the 2023 elections fail to birth the emergence of a new federation in Nigeria, the country may “slide into ground dissolution”.

The former President, who lamented the insecurity challenges in the country, insisted that the 2023 election must mark a watershed for Nigeria. The former President insisted that the leaders of the country must make 2023 generations count, saying: “I do believe that whatever else we do, we have to make the year 2023 a watershed for Nigeria.

“The year 2023 should give us the beginning of emergence of a new federation or feeling that the rot continues, and then, we are going to be sliding back to ground dissolution. God forbid.” Obasanjo said he does not believe in payment of ransom to kidnappers and bandits as it encouraged the criminals indulging in the act. The former President suggested that a “carrot and stick” approach must be adopted to fight insecurity challenges to a standstill. He said: “Some people are still reaching out, and hoping that lives can still be saved. But a situation whereby anybody thinks paying ransom is the way out, that person is folly.

This is because when you pay ransom, you encourage. But if you are not going to pay ransom, you must have the means to deal heavily with it. You must have the stick to deal with it. “Government has always paid ransom. Not only this government (Buhari), even during Jonathan (administration). They paid ransom, but they denied it.”

Obasanjo stressed that those clamouring for the secession of Nigeria are selfish and do not consider the interest of the minority ethnic groups. “If you major tribes decide to break up from the country, where do you want the minority ethnic groups to stand. That, many Nigerians don’t know about, unfortunately. “Where do we want those minor groups to stand? Wherever they stand, now they are by virtue of Nigeria’s present situation a little bit protected.

But if Nigeria breaks up and they are in a smaller country, they will be oppressed. They will always be exterminated. Are we thinking of that? “I believe that if we will get it right in Nigeria, any leader must look at Nigeria with the prism of the diversity of Nigeria. For as long as you look at Nigeria with the prism of your ethnic group, then you aren’t going anywhere, either your ethnic group or religious group. “But is there hope? There is hope.” Presenting a paper earlier, leader of TPG, Prof Zacharys Anger Gundu told Obasanjo that “blood is flowing in Benue State” following killings of the people allegedly by Fulanis and bandits”.

He said people are being maimed in their sleep and on their ancestral land and called on Obasanjo and other influential Nigerians to rise to the occasion to stem the tide of killings. While alleging skewed security architecture, Gundu said: “Nigeria seems to be losing the battle against insecurity.”

He, however, demanded full compensation for the victims of killings and destruction in Tivland, proscription of armed Fulani groups, while “land grabbing must stop and all occupied lands must be vacated.” Gundu also called for intensified advocacy against nomadic pastoralism and hosting an “All Nationalities Summit” where issues would be discussed with a view to finding lasting solutions. He said: “There are different shades of instability in the country. Nigeria is truly bleeding to death.

There’s even a population fault line which could lead to the ‘Lebanon Trap’. “All Patriots must stand together; but if others have to be enslaved before the country can survive, we will prefer, as Tiv people, to take our destiny in our hands.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Global coronavirus cases surpass 40m milestone

Posted on Author Reporter

  Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease. The Reuters tally is based on official reporting by individual countries. Experts believe the true numbers of both cases and deaths are likely […]
News Top Stories

CBN injects $13.37bn into forex market in Q1’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $13.37 billion to authorized dealers in the first quarter of 2020. The apex bank disclosed this in its economic report for Q1 2020 posted on its website yesterday. The regulator also stated that the amount of dollars it sold in the first three months of […]
News

PDP, industry players hail dividends of Edo Modular Refinery

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and players in the petroleum industry have assured Edo voters that the reelection of Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the party in the September 19 gubernatorial election, will ramp up industrialisation efforts and sustain the emerging pro-business posture of the state government. They also expressed optimism that the 5500bpd Edo Modular […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica