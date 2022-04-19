Insecurity: Kaduna-Abuja highway now safe, CP assures motorists

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, has assured road users plying the Kaduna- Abuja highway of their safety.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement on yesterday, said the CP gave the assurance when he embarked on an official confidence-building and assessment tour of the highway.

Jalige said the CP who was accompanied by top police officers from the command interacted with security personnel at various points on the everbusy highway.

He added that the police commissioner commended the operatives for their service to the country and assured them that the command and the Nigerian Police Force would always look into their welfare

