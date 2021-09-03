News

Insecurity: Kaduna bans transportation of livestock

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Kaduna State government yesterday said it has stopped the transportation of livestock from any part of the state. The government also reminded residents that the ban on felling and transportation of trees, selling of petrol in jerry cans in select local government areas was still in force. The move, the government said, was part of measures to tackle the problem of insecurity in the state. A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the Kaduna State government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country. “This ban also prohibits the transportation of live- stock into Kaduna State from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today, 2nd September, 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.” The statement further said: “The Kawo weekly market, which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North, has been suspended with immediate effect. “The Government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets and selling of petrol in jerry cans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru Council areas as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour fallen heroes as doves refuse to fly

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Drama occured yesterday at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in Abuja when the doves of peace released by President Muhammmadu Buhari refused to fly when released. The tradition of releasing caged doves symbolises peace and freedom and many believe that their refusal to fly away when set free represents a bad omen. It was […]
News

Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House. The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a […]
News Top Stories

EDO ELECTION: TENSION as 1.72m voters decide APC, PDP, OTHERS’ FATE

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

• All eyes on us, we can’t afford to fail –INEC chairman • Our govs’ lives in danger –PDP • NSCDC deploys more men Amid tension and palpable fears, many people in Edo State will today file out to exercise their franchise, in an election that is tension soaked. Fears have gripped many voters, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica