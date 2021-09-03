Insecurity: Kaduna bans transportation of livestock

The Kaduna State government yesterday said it has stopped the transportation of livestock from any part of the state. The government also reminded residents that the ban on felling and transportation of trees, selling of petrol in jerry cans in select local government areas was still in force. The move, the government said, was part of measures to tackle the problem of insecurity in the state. A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the Kaduna State government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country. “This ban also prohibits the transportation of live- stock into Kaduna State from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today, 2nd September, 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.” The statement further said: “The Kawo weekly market, which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North, has been suspended with immediate effect. “The Government of Kaduna State wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets and selling of petrol in jerry cans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru Council areas as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.”

