News Top Stories

Insecurity: Kaduna has become dangerous for Christians –CAN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Following the discovery of the remains of one of the Catholic priests abducted by bandits in Kaduna State last week, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the state as dangerous terrain for Christians, especially its leaders. The Kaduna State CAN Chairman Rev. John Joseph Hayab while reacting to the death of the Catholic priest abducted Friday lamented that the state of insecurity is very worrisome.

Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum was until his death, the CAN Chairman of the Jema’a Local Government Area as well as coordinator of the association in Southern Kaduna. Hayab said: “Kaduna State is a dangerous place to travel around and not safe for Christian and its leaders.” He, however, said they are consoled that Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas kidnapped with the deceased escaped from his abductors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: We won’t monitor illegitimate primaries –INEC

Posted on Author Festus Abu and Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that it will reject any primaries not conducted in line with relevant laws.   The body said the pri  maries will be conducted between April 4 and June 3. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement yesterday also warned against contentious primaries that might lead to “unnecessary […]
Top Stories

Guinea-Bissau: Coup fears as gunfire erupts in capital

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least one person is said to have been killed in the capital of the West African state of Guinea-Bissau amid fears of a coup attempt. Gunfire erupted near a government building in Bissau where President Umaro Cissoko Embaló was thought to be attending a cabinet meeting, reports the BBC. Soldiers have reportedly detained […]
News

Lagos gas explosion: Death toll hits 9, as 4 more victims die

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely a week after the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker exploded along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, killing five people and leaving others badly injured, four more victims have been confirmed dead following complications from the injuries. The victims, Saturday Telegraph gathered, died in the state-owned hospitals bringing the death toll from five to nine persons. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica