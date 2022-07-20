Insecurity: Kaduna has become dangerous for Christians –CAN

Following the discovery of the remains of one of the Catholic priests abducted by bandits in Kaduna State last week, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the state as dangerous terrain for Christians, especially its leaders. The Kaduna State CAN Chairman Rev. John Joseph Hayab while reacting to the death of the Catholic priest abducted Friday lamented that the state of insecurity is very worrisome.

Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum was until his death, the CAN Chairman of the Jema’a Local Government Area as well as coordinator of the association in Southern Kaduna. Hayab said: “Kaduna State is a dangerous place to travel around and not safe for Christian and its leaders.” He, however, said they are consoled that Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas kidnapped with the deceased escaped from his abductors.

