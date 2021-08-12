Insecurity: Kaduna seeks more soldiers to fight bandits

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has called on the Nigerian Army to deploy more troops to Kaduna state to bolster the ongoing offensive against banditry and kidnapping across the state. The deputy governor made the call when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Farouk Yahaya and other Principal Officers of the Nigerian Army, paid her a courtesy call at Sir Kashim IbrahimHouseonWednesday. Balarabe, who said the ongoing offensive against banditry in some parts of the state has yielded positive results, however appealed to the Army Chief to firm up the attacks across the state with the aim of wiping out the bandits.

The deputy governor further requested for deployment of troops along Kaduna- Kachia-Kafanchan road, as well as increased military presence along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road because of increased incidences of kidnappings along that axis. She said: “We are also appealing for more deployment of troops along the Kaduna-Kachia road. This is one place that in recent times, has become a very serious source of concern.”

