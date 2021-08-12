News Top Stories

Insecurity: Kaduna seeks more soldiers to fight bandits

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has called on the Nigerian Army to deploy more troops to Kaduna state to bolster the ongoing offensive against banditry and kidnapping across the state. The deputy governor made the call when the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Farouk Yahaya and other Principal Officers of the Nigerian Army, paid her a courtesy call at Sir Kashim IbrahimHouseonWednesday. Balarabe, who said the ongoing offensive against banditry in some parts of the state has yielded positive results, however appealed to the Army Chief to firm up the attacks across the state with the aim of wiping out the bandits.

The deputy governor further requested for deployment of troops along Kaduna- Kachia-Kafanchan road, as well as increased military presence along Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road because of increased incidences of kidnappings along that axis. She said: “We are also appealing for more deployment of troops along the Kaduna-Kachia road. This is one place that in recent times, has become a very serious source of concern.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ibom Deep Sea Port: Gov. Emmanuel’s final Industrialisation trade secret

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The move to finally take Akwa Ibom State away from being a core civil service state to an industrial super hub within the Gulf of Guinea last week got the nod of the federal government with the approval for the take off of the Ibom Deep Sea Port, a news that threw residents of the […]
News

How Armin Misaghi leveraged Social Media To Thrive Amidst A Global Pandemic

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Successful men are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your […]
News

Lagos okays full schools’ reopening

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has announced the resumption of all the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state beginning from 19th October, 2020.   Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, said the physical resumption which was for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica