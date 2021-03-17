Insecurity: Kaduna shut schools over abductions

Following the incessant attacks on some schools across the state, the Kaduna State government yesterday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. A memo from the Zonal Education Office in the Sabon Tasha area of the Kaduna metropolis dated March 16 and addressed to all principals of public and private schools within the local government area directed that the schools should close in view of the prevailing security situation.

The memo signed by Abigail Adze for Director General, Kaduna State Schools QualityAssuranceAuthority, disclosed that; “Following the frequent cases of kidnapping and other forms of security challenges going on in some towns and villages of Kajuru Local Government Area.

“The Director General, Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority had directed me to inform all principals and proprietors of both public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government area to close down all schools with immediate effect from today 16th March, 2021. “The memo also stated that; “No school should reopen until you are directed to do so. Be security conscious at all times,” the memo read.

