News Top Stories

Insecurity: Kaduna shuts down telecoms services, bans Okada, Keke

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Following the continuous attacks in the state, the Kaduna State Government has concluded plans to shut down telecommunications services in some selected local government areas of the state. Addressing a press conference at the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “The relevant federal agencies have today informed the Kaduna State Government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced.

“As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna State and neighbouring states in the North West and North Central regions, KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.” According to the commissioner: “The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies.”

He listed some of the other measures as: “The complete ban on the use of motorcycles (Okada), for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance. Ban on possession of or wielding of dangerous weapons. “Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. Move-ment of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn (7PM to 6AM).

“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes. Ban on the sale of petrol in jerry-cans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.” Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government regrets the severe strain and inconvenience these measures will place on peaceful and law abiding citizens. The government therefore appeals for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas, and indeed across the state.

These difficult times have demanded that difficult decisions be made. “The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security, and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals. “Too many lives have been lost, and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom, and force us to live in perpetual fear.” The Commissioner, however, did not mention the specific local government areas to be affected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Adamawa vaccinates 29,205 residents

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, yesterday said no fewer than 29,205 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Bashir, who made the disclosure during a world press conference to commemorate the African Vaccination Week (AVW) and World Malaria Day in […]
News

Benue: Police recover military uniforms, weapons from 60 cultists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Police Command Wednesday said it had arrested 60 suspected cultists with military camouflage uniforms and bulletproof jackets. The Command also recovered dangerous weapons from them including four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, P-cap bag among other items. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Catherine Sewuese […]
News

NSCDC firms up female squad establishment process

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…begins selection of qualified personnel The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Friday, said it had begun the selection process leading to the formation of a female squad. It said female personnel to be considered for the squad, will be drawn from various Commands of the force, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). At […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica