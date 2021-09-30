Insecurity: Kaduna shuts down telecoms services, bans Okada, Keke

Following the continuous attacks in the state, the Kaduna State Government has concluded plans to shut down telecommunications services in some selected local government areas of the state. Addressing a press conference at the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “The relevant federal agencies have today informed the Kaduna State Government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced.

“As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna State and neighbouring states in the North West and North Central regions, KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.” According to the commissioner: “The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies.”

He listed some of the other measures as: “The complete ban on the use of motorcycles (Okada), for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance. Ban on possession of or wielding of dangerous weapons. “Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. Move-ment of all tricycles are restricted from dusk till dawn (7PM to 6AM).

“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes. Ban on the sale of petrol in jerry-cans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko and Kajuru LGAs.” Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government regrets the severe strain and inconvenience these measures will place on peaceful and law abiding citizens. The government therefore appeals for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas, and indeed across the state.

These difficult times have demanded that difficult decisions be made. “The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security, and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals. “Too many lives have been lost, and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom, and force us to live in perpetual fear.” The Commissioner, however, did not mention the specific local government areas to be affected.

