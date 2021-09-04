News

Insecurity: Kaduna suspends election in four LGAs

The much awaited local government election in Kaduna state is expected to take place today barring any last minute hitch. The election had been postponed for three consecutive times before arriving at the September, 4 date. The election was originally scheduled for 5th June, 2021, but it was latter postponed to the 14th August 2021 in what the Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Saratu Audu Dikko said was because the batteries for the electronic voting machines were still being expected from the manufacturers. The election was later rescheduled for today the 4th of September.

However due to the security situation in the state, the election was again postponed in four local government areas of the state. The suspension in the four local government areas, according to the state electoral body was because the LGAs, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Zangon Kataf were prone to insecurity.

Chairman of the commission, Dr Saratu Dikko- Audu said, “it is our belief that the security operatives would be able to fully deploy to these local government areas for election on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order as well as loss of lives and property.”

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu: Why we banned open grazing in Southern Nigeria

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday explained why the Forum placed a ban on open grazing of cows into and within the states across the region. The governors had earlier in a communique jointly signed by all called for a national dialogue and also announced that a ban has been placed […]
News

Insecurity inhibiting infrastructural devt, Buhari laments

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…alleges people perpetrate insecurity for profit President Muhammmadu Buhari has lamented that insecurity, manifesting as banditry, kidnapping and insurgencies, has inhibited the delivery of infrastructural projects by his administration. Buhari said this yesterday at a dinner with the 469 members of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa yesterday. In a release by his spokesman, […]
News

Gulak: Killing of Northerners can lead to another civil war – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

…issues travel advisory to Northerners visiting the S’East The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) yesterday warned northerners not to travel to the South East except if the issue is between life and death. In a travel advisory to its members across the country, following the killing of the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, […]

