Insecurity: Kaduna suspends election in four LGAs

The much awaited local government election in Kaduna state is expected to take place today barring any last minute hitch. The election had been postponed for three consecutive times before arriving at the September, 4 date. The election was originally scheduled for 5th June, 2021, but it was latter postponed to the 14th August 2021 in what the Chairman of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Saratu Audu Dikko said was because the batteries for the electronic voting machines were still being expected from the manufacturers. The election was later rescheduled for today the 4th of September.

However due to the security situation in the state, the election was again postponed in four local government areas of the state. The suspension in the four local government areas, according to the state electoral body was because the LGAs, Kajuru, Birnin Gwari, Chikun and Zangon Kataf were prone to insecurity.

Chairman of the commission, Dr Saratu Dikko- Audu said, “it is our belief that the security operatives would be able to fully deploy to these local government areas for election on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order as well as loss of lives and property.”

