Insecurity: ‘Kaduna to turn Birnin Gwari Forest into dam’

The Kaduna State government said it has concluded plans to build a dam on the 800,000 hectares forest betweenBurukuand Birnin- Gwari, which has in the past few years been taken over by terrorists and bandits. Speaking at a business expo marking the commencement of the 7th edition of the annual Kaduna Investment Summit (KADInvest 7.0), Director- General, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA), Ismail Umaru-Dillon, said the dam project will address the security chalenges of the state. The KASUPDA director general, who addressed potential investors during the business expo, said the planned dam will also be utilised for agriculture, as the state would be tapping into it for irrigation farming during the dry season. He said: “From Buruku to Birnin-Gwari where we have been experiencing armed robbery. It moved to cattle rustling and now kidnapping and banditry. So, we feel something must be done here. We have a very massive land that has never been utilised there and that is why we cannot just fold our arms and allow criminals to continue to operate there.”

 

